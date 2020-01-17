Q: Going to states, what was that like?
A: It was exciting to have the opportunity again and then win the quarterfinals.
Q: You played Lord Botetourt (eventual state champ) in the semifinals. Did you think at all about having to play them before you even got there?
A: Yeah. We were thinking about it the whole entire season. We wanted to play them.
Q: You didn’t lay down against them. Do you feel like you put up a decent fight?
A: No. I don’t think we really did. We could’ve played a whole lot better.
Q: Tell me about the match before that. What was it like to win that?
A: It was very exciting. We’ve played Hidden Valley before the quarterfinals, and it was nice knowing that we could beat them in three [sets] and just get it over with and go to the semis.
Q: Was that your most exciting win of the year, or were there other games that were more exciting?
A: I don’t think that was the most exciting one. I think the most exciting game was beating JF for the first time in five, fighting through that game, and then the second [win over JF], coming back from [being down] 2-0.
Q: So why was it that you enjoyed beating them? Because they’ve been really good for a while?
A: Yes. JF, they mostly all the time win, so it’s kind of nice to be the underdog and win that game.
Q: Do you feel like you guys had an underdog mentality this season? Or did that change once you guys started piling up wins? Were you guys the team to beat then?
A: I don’t know. I think that once we kept on winning and winning and winning, we were one of the top teams to beat in the district.
Q: Did your role change from last year to this year?
A: I think [I was] more of a vocal leader. Just trying to help people know where they’re supposed to be at on the court in a certain rotation, or whether it’s showing them the right shots to hit on the court.
Q: How did you contribute on the court this year?
A: I think hitting, and my defense became a factor in big games.
Q: What about your attacking ability sets you apart?
A: I think it’s being smart at the right time. Knowing where the ball needs to go if we need to get that point back, and being a strong hitter comes in handy, too.
Q: How did you improve this year?
A: I think I improved serve-receive passing and serving. A whole lot mentally. Last year when we were down, I’d be down.
Q: How about your team? How did you guys improve from first game to last game?
A: I think we came together as a whole. Our team chemistry kind of came together especially after we lost that game to LCA. We kind of pulled everything together after that and played our game.
Q: What was your best game as a team, or for you personally?
A: I think the Hidden Valley game; I think we all came together as a team during that one. All the pieces were put together, and we played our type of game … for the first time against them.
Q: Do you have any other good memories from the season, whether it was in a game or not?
A: Every single game, before the game we’d do the “Cotton Eye Joe” [dance]. And then every playoff game, either our principal or Coach [Kristen] Hardie would bring us a pack of Oreos [to play games with]. That would be kind of our pre-game ritual.
Q: Is that a way to keep you guys loose before games?
A: Yes. We wouldn’t stress as much about who we were playing against.
Q: So you play setter for your travel team. Was it hard to transition away from that at Rustburg?
A: I think it was, especially with passing, because during the summer, all I did was set, set, set. … And playing defense, it was harder to read.
Q: Do you like playing outside hitter? Or if you could have your choice, what would you play?
A: I like hitting during the high school season. But for travel, I like setting.
Q: Did you know at the beginning of the season your team had a lot of potential?
A: Yes. I didn’t think we were gonna make it to the [state] semis, but I knew we had potential.
Q: What got you to where you ended up?
A: We were a really good serving team, and our defense, most of the time, was pretty accurate. Every single day we would go into practice and work on the basics.
Q: What advice do you have for younger players?
A: Keep playing. The more you work at it, the better you’ll get.
Q: Aside from volleyball, do you have other sports you like to play or watch?
A: I like watching men’s basketball. UNC. I used to play basketball.
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: I just like chicken tenders and fries. Mom makes a hamburger and she puts onion on it and barbecue sauce. I like that. I like onion rings.
Q: How about your favorite restaurant?
A: Red Robin. And Tropical Smoothie Café.
Q: What’s your favorite TV show?
A: “Full House.”
Q: Who is your favorite singer or artist?
A: I like all music, I guess. All genres.
Q: What’s the last movie you saw?
A: “Star Wars.” You have to go see the new one; it’s so good. I teared up.
Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?
A: Michael Jordan? I don’t know. I like Kerri Walsh [Jennings]. I like April Ross.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.