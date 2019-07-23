ALL-STAR STUFF: After a stellar sophomore campaign in which she led Liberty into the state semifinals, Millie Thompson returned to the postseason with fire and zest this year. This time, the junior southpaw wasn’t denied. She turned in a two-hitter in the Class 3 state championship game to give Liberty its first girls state title in school history. Thompson, a Clemson commit, was in the zone during the entire playoffs. She posted a 9-0 record in that span with a 0.84 ERA and 84 strikeouts. The fiery pitcher allowed just two walks and hit .407 in the playoffs. On the season, Thompson went 22-6 in the circle with a 0.75 ERA and 255 strikeouts. She entered the spring with determination, endured bouts of sickness and uncertainty, and then emerged from it all as a champion.

All-Area Softball Teams

First team

Millie Thompson

Meghan O’Neil

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Pitcher

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The UCONN signee led Forest to a 19-6 record and went 11-2 in the circle with a miniscule 0.61 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 80.1 innings. … Was a first team all-Seminole District and all-Region 4D selection, second team all-state in Class 4. … Allowed just seven earned runs.

Madison Harris

SCHOOL: Brookville

POSITION: Pitcher

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The UVa commit was named Seminole District pitcher of the year and led Brookville in the circle by baffling hitters. … Went 15-4 with a 0.82 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 119 innings. … Received a second-team all-Region 3C nod and was one of Brookville’s better hitters, with a .351 batting average, two homers, 11 RBIs and a .579 slugging percentage.

Eden Bigham

SCHOOL: Rustburg

POSITION: Pitcher

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: Led all area pitchers with 316 strikeouts on the season in 155 innings (better than two Ks per inning) and led a softball revival at Rustburg, which finished the season 17-6 after a five-win 2018 campaign. … Allowed just 18 earned runs and posted a 0.81 ERA while averaging 14.2 strikeouts per game. … Named a first-team all-Seminole and all-Region 3C pitcher.

Machenze Flood

SCHOOL: Liberty

POSITION: Catcher

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Threw out 11 of 15 runners (73 percent) attempting to steal bases while serving as a reliable and calming force behind the plate. … Hit .321 with 14 RBIs and 20 runs scored. … Allowed just six passed balls all season.

Kylie Stark

SCHOOL: Brookville

POSITION: Infielder

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Posted a .944 fielding percentage at shortstop and committed just three errors while hitting .386 with four doubles, three triples, four homers, 16 RBIs and a a team-high 27 runs scored. … Was a first-team all-Seminole selection and honorable mention in Region 3C. … Had a 1.18 on-base percentage and a .700 slugging percentage.

Kacey Whorley

SCHOOL: Brookville

POSITION: Infielder

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Went 3 for 3 with an RBI in Liberty’s 4-1 state championship win. … Hit .315 on the season, with 29 hits, nine doubles, 19 RBIs and 11 runs scored. … Held down the hot corner for LHS with an .863 fielding percentage.

Naomi Jones

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Infielder

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Blasted her way to a .561 batting average, with five home runs and 19 RBIs. … Also struck out 186 batters in 87 1/3 innings in the circle, while posting a 3.61 ERA. … Was first-team all-Seminole and all-Region 4D at utility.

Emma Lemley

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Infielder

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Virginia Tech recruit was named the Seminole District player of the year and went 8-4 with a 0.82 ERA in the circle. … Amassed 160 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings and walked just six batters. … Was an all-Region 4D selection at third base. … Hit a team-best .394 with 11 doubles, five home runs, 15 runs scored and 27 RBIs, while also swiping 17 stolen bases.

Taylor Friess

SCHOOL: Liberty

POSITION: Outfielder

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Led the Minettes with a .394 batting average and pounded out a team-best 37 hits. … Blasted nine doubles and six home runs and had 13 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and 27 runs scored. … Boasted a .950 fielding percentage with only one error. … Was first-team all-Seminole, all-Region 3C and all-state honoree.

Cortney Rawes

SCHOOL: Appomattox

POSITION: Outfield

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Dogwood District player of the year who hit a scalding .438 with 28 hits in the leadoff spot. … Also added three home runs and 15 RBIs while committing just one error in the outfield (25 putouts). … First-team all-Dogwood and all-Region 2C.

Alexis Ferguson

SCHOOL: Brookville

POSITION: Outfield

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Led BHS at the plate with a .403 batting average, nine home runs, eight doubles and 33 RBIs for a turnaround season after a lackluster sophomore campaign. … Had a .917 slugging percentage, a 1.35 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) and scored 24 runs. … Was a first-team all-Seminole selection and second-team all-Region 3C.

Courtney Layne

SCHOOL: Appomattox

POSITION: Utility

YEAR: Freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: Shared the circle with Appomattox pitcher Kaleigh Hackett and played OF when not pitching. … Was named Dogwood District pitcher of the year, first-team all-Region 2C and finished second in voting for region player of the year after going 9-2, posting an area-low 0.34 ERA and fanning 158 batters in 82 innings. … Set a new school record for lowest ERA in a season.

Gracie Dooley

SCHOOL: Liberty

POSITION: At-large

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Paced LHS in the postseason by hitting .462 with five RBIs and seven runs scored. … Smacked a double, scored twice and made two crucial outfield catches to thwart off danger in the state championship game. … Hit .313 with 25 hits (eight doubles, two homers, 15 RBIs and 20 runs scored) and made just one error on the season. … Second-team all-Seminole and all-Region 3C.

Second team

P — Kaleigh Hackett (Appomattox, Jr.): Half of a formidable one-two punch for the Raiders in the circle. … Finished the season 8-1 with 53 strikeouts and a 1.88 ERA in 48 1/3 IP. … Also hit .351 with 20 hits, a homer and 11 RBIs.

P — Avery Adkins (Staunton River, Jr.): Helped the Golden Eagles reach the state tourney by going 15-7 with a 1.05 ERA. … Was the Blue Ridge District co-pitcher of the year, finishing with 206 strikeouts in 144 IP.

P — Elizabeth Carter (Amherst, Sr.): A major part of Amherst’s postseason surge and state tourney berth. … Posted a 9-10 record with 67 strikeouts and a 2.77 ERA in 113 2/3 IP. … Started 20 games and lost six times by just one run.

C — Carly Hudnall (Rustburg, So.): Led RHS with a scorching .421 batting average, compiling 32 hits (30 singles), seven RBIs and 16 runs.

INF — Madison Hudson (Amherst, Sr.): The Lancers leading hitter with a .341 average (28 hits, five homers, 24 RBIs and 23 runs scored). … Hit a blistering .448 with runners in scoring position and boasted a .622 slugging percentage. … Is headed to play at Virginia Wesleyan.

INF — Olivia Bell (Jefferson Forest, Jr.): Provided pop to the Forest lineup by hitting .299 with 20 hits (19 singles). … Was second-team all-Seminole and first-team all-Region 4D.

INF — Shaniya Johnson (Appomattox, Jr.): The Raiders' second leading hitter with a .373 average and 14 putouts from third base. … Had four doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 RBIs.

INF — Rieley Taylor (Liberty, Jr.): Hit .315 with 29 hits, 11 RBIs and 24 runs while serving as a reliable shortstop (22 putouts, 44 assists and a .846 fielding percentage. … First-team all-Region 3C selection and second-team all-Seminole.

OF — Liz Pennington (Brookville, Fr.): One of Brookville’s leading hitters with a .350 batting average, a .922 OPS and .500 slugging percentage. … Received honorable mention in Region 3C and in Seminole.

OF — Mikayla Cashwell (Amherst, Jr.): Hit .338 overall and .440 with runners in scoring position, belting two homers to go along with 24 total hits, seven doubles, 17 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .521 slugging percentage.

OF — Delaney Scharnus (Rustburg, Fr.): Hit .306 with 22 hits (15 singles) and four homers. … Hit a home run in her first varsity at-bat and helped lead the softball revival at RHS.

UT — Evy Rigney (Gretna, So.): Hit close to .500 all season, ripped several homers and was among the area’s leading hitters in 2019. … Can fill in at multiple positions.

AL — Liz Breedlove (Liberty Christian, Sr.): Threw a five-inning perfect game against E.C. Glass and finished the season with 124 strikeouts. … Hit .350 with five doubles and two home runs. … Is headed to play at D2 Cedarville University in Ohio.

Honorable mention

Jazmyne Smith (Amherst), Jordyn Robbins (LCA), Skylar Winfield (Brookville), Kelsey Hackett (Appomattox), Paige Naples (Liberty), Holland Saunders (Amherst), Madison Walker (Gretna), Jesse Mitchell (Gretna), Taylee Hesse (LCA), Destiny Ochs (Rustburg).