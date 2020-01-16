ALL-STAR STUFF: The 5-foot-9, 135-pound Rakes wanted to build on a strong junior campaign in which he won five times and finished fourth in the Class 3 state championships. He spent the summer before his senior season improving the one area he knew could help him get over the top: his putting. With tips from Falling River Country Club PGA professional Faber Jamerson, Rakes immediately saw the fruits of his labor by winning the Heritage Invitational, then rattled off seven more triumphs before postseason play began. There, he was unstoppable. Rakes won the Seminole District championship with a 4-under 67, shot 3 under to win the Region 3C title, then used all facets of his game — accuracy and distance off the tee, an above-average approach game and improved play on the greens — to win the Class 3 state championship in three playoff holes. Rakes claimed medalist honors in 11 of the 12 events he competed in during the season and posted a career-best 67.9 scoring average.

All-Area Golf Team

First team

Nick Rakes

Garnet Manley III

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The 2018 News & Advance All-Area golfer of the year enjoyed a career season on the links. He shot a career-best 67 over 18 events with eight victories, 12 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes. … Shot a career-low 63 to finish second in the Woodford Classic. … Added runner-up finishes to Rustburg’s Nick Rakes in the Heritage Invitational and the Seminole District championship. … Won five regular-season Seminole District matches. … Claimed medalist honors in the Region 4D championship with a 6-under 65. … Finished sixth in the Class 4 championship with a 1-over 73.

Lane Weems

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Third in the area in scoring average at 75. … Won twice during the season at London Downs (18 holes on Aug. 7 and nine holes on Aug. 14), and won the All-American Cup at London Downs on Oct. 19. … Finished in a tie for third in the Seminole District championship at 4-over 75. … Tied for fifth in the Region 3C championship at 2-over 73. … Finished in a six-way tie for 14th at 7-over 79 in the Class 3 championship.

Jonathan Peterson

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Underwent facial surgery in July and spent the majority of the season recovering from the procedure, but after initial struggles surged to help the Cavaliers reach the Class 4 championship and finish with a season average of 77.83. … Finished no worse than sixth in Seminole District competition, capped by a third-place finish in the district championship. … Placed fourth in the Spotswood Invitational. … Finished 12th in the Region 4D championship and 20th in the Class 4 championship.

Logan Beach

SCHOOL: Amherst

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished the season ranked fifth in the area with a scoring average of 77.67. … Got off to a stellar start to his senior campaign by finishing in a tie for fourth at 2-over 74 in the Heritage Invitational. … Finished third in four Seminole District matches (Aug. 12 and 15 and Sept. 4 and 18). … Tied for seventh in the Seminole District championship at 8-over 79. … Tied for 11th in the Region 4D championship at 9-over 80.

Caleb DeBass

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Shot even-par 72 to claim medalist honors in the Spotswood Invitational. … Finished fourth in the area with a season scoring average of 76.9. … Posted eight top-five and nine top-10 finishes in 14 matches. … Tied for seventh in Seminole District championship at 8-over 79. … Finished 24th in the Region 4D championship and 37th in the Class 4 championship.

Second team

Penn Willman (E.C. Glass, Fr.) — Named to the all-Seminole District and all-Region 4D first teams. … Finished fifth at the Seminole District championship with a 5-over 76. … Tied for second at the Region 4D championship with a 3-over 74. … Came in a tie for 36th with a 10-over 81 at the Class 4 championship. …Posted a season average of 78.29.

Cade Bigham (Rustburg, Sr.) — Was the medalist in a nine-hole, four-team Seminole District match at Hat Creek Golf Course on Aug. 29 by shooting even-par 36 to finish one stroke ahead of Rakes. … Posted a season average of 79.2. … Finished sixth at the Seminole District championship with a 7-over 78. … Shot an 11-over 82 in the Region 3C championship. … Finished in a tied for 12th at the Heritage Invitational.

John Toney (Jefferson Forest, Jr.) — Finished ninth in the area with a scoring average of 82.1. … Had three top-five and five top-10 finishes in 13 events with a low round of 79 in the Woodford Classic at Wytheville Golf Club. … Finished in a tie for 11th in the Seminole District championship and was 22nd in the Region 4D championship.

Peyton Watts (Liberty, Sr.) — Posted a scoring average of 84.22. … Tied for 14th at the Seminole District championship. … Finished 28th at the Region 3C championship. … Claimed medalist honors in a two-team match against Staunton River at Bedford Country Club on Sept. 29.

John Waterworth (E.C. Glass, Fr.) — Posted the 10th-best scoring average in the area at 82.5. … Tied for 10th at Region 4D championship at 8-over 79. … Finished 20th in the Seminole District championship at 16-over 87. … Finished third in a four-team Seminole match at Hat Creek Golf Course on Aug. 29.

Owen Simmons (Staunton River, Jr.) — The younger brother of Jefferson Forest product and Liberty University redshirt freshman Isaac Simmons returned to the links this season after a one-year hiatus and led the Golden Eagles with a 85.1 scoring average. … Shot an 11-over 82 in the Blue Ridge District championship. … Finished in a tie for 12th in the Region 3D championship at 8-over 79.