Swimmer of the Year
Ellie Eckert
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior
EVENTS: 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle
ALL-STAR STUFF: For most of her life, Eckert has known swimming could take her far. That was until an injury and other personal obstacles threatened to throw her off course. A shoulder injury that flared up her junior year sidelined her the summer before her senior season, and the decorated Glass swimmer thought it might be time to call it quits. Then Gardner-Webb, which will be her home for the next four years, came calling, after she hadn’t done anything to show interest. It was then she realized swimming is what she’s “supposed to do,” she said. The results in Eckert’s final high school season certainly showed as much. In her individual distance events, she swept Seminole District titles in both the 200 free (2:02.42) and 500 free (5:25.01). She also was first in the 500 (5:17.55) in the Region 4D meet by more than 10 seconds and finished 1 1/2 seconds off the win in the 200 (1:59.19). Eckert capped her career with a seventh-place finish in the 200 (1:57.27) at the Class 4 state championships and 10th in the 500 (5:10.32). Eckert also contributed to all three of Glass’ relays.
Q: Now that you’ve had some time to process this season, how would you describe it? Was your senior season everything you’d hoped it would be?
A: Definitely not. This season was definitely a lot worse than my junior season. I think I just had a lot of distractions and mental blocks in practice that were able to be overcome, but I just didn’t really overcome that this season. I think it definitely showed in my swimming. From a times perspective, definitely not the season I wanted, but I think I definitely had a lot more bonding with my team this season. And from a fun perspective, it’s the best I’ve had.
Q: What held you back from getting those times?
A: At the end of last year, we had a bad family tragedy, and then over the summer, I had a shoulder injury (from overuse), so I wasn’t able to swim all summer. I think those two things were kind of big distractions for me in practice. I wasn’t able to focus on swimming as much as I would like to. After I had physically healed from the injury, it was definitely, reflecting on it now, 100% a mental thing I was perfectly capable of overcoming; I just got caught up in the distractions. And then that would show in my meets, and then I would get discouraged and more distracted. It just kind of led into a cycle.
Q: What have you learned through some of those challenges?
A: I think this year when swimming wasn’t going so well, I’ve learned to appreciate my team so much more. All the really good memories from this year, I think of not my swimming but just being excited for my team, cheering my team on. … Even when my swimming isn’t going well, someone else’s is, and I can still be excited for them and cheer them on, and that’s so much more rewarding than just closing up and sulking. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned — to just be happy for other people and be able to let go and have fun. And then from outside stuff, stuff with my family, I’ve learned that God is still good even when everything is bad. That’s the biggest thing I’ve taken away this year. Swimming can be bad, family can be bad, relationships can be bad, but God’s still good.
Q: You had a pair of top-10 finishes at states. Was that a satisfying way to end your high school career?
A: No, not really. Last year I got fourth and then seventh in my two events, so definitely not to get top eight in both events was pretty disappointing. I’d hoped for top-three finishes this year. … I’m still thankful I could score points for the team, but I was hoping for a lot more.
Q: You were pretty successful in the 200 and 500 free at the Seminole and Region 4D championships. How do you feel about those?
A: That was fun. I love the district meet. … It’s just a really fun environment. I was pretty pleased with my finishes. I would’ve like to win both at regions (Eckert won the 500 and was second in the 200), but Anna Clare [Fleenor], the girl I swam against [in the 200], is just extremely fast. She’s one of my best friends from swimming throughout the years, and I remember being at her feet and I was like, “If I’m gonna lose to someone, I’d like to lose to her.”
Q: All of Glass’ girls relays were good this year, but what was your experience in the 200 medley relay that broke the school record like?
A: I think we placed fourth [at states]. That was super exciting. That’s probably my favorite relay to do in high school, and it’s also fun because I get to swim breaststroke, which I never really do on relays or in individual events. So that’s something fun to mix it up, give me something to focus on other than freestyle. All our girls were really strong on that relay, so that was fun.
Q: What are some other memorable races this year or in your career?
A: I think last year my 500 at states was fun. … And I think my 200 free last year at states was memorable, too, just because I had been trying to kind of break a barrier of 1:54 for a while, and I just remember being really shocked when I saw a 1:53 when I got to the wall. And then this year, honestly the most memorable thing was the fundraiser we did for [JF swimmer] Cassidy Richardson (who is fighting cancer). … My heart was just so full after that. It was so cool to see that it wasn’t about times, it wasn’t about places; it was just about swimming and having fun and supporting a really good cause. I think that’s what swimming’s all about — coming together.
Q: As a team, you guys won districts, and you weren’t that far off from winning at regions. Was that region result frustrating?
A: I was excited to get second, but then I realized how close we were. We got second in all of the relays, I think, so if we could’ve just pulled out the relay wins, we definitely could’ve won. So that was just frustrating to know we were like six points away, and if we could’ve just gone a little bit faster in the relays, we could’ve won it. First always feels better than second, but everyone still did really good, and it’s exciting that we were that close, even without [points from] diving [like champion Blacksburg].
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Katie Ledecky. With Michael Phelps, physically he’s the perfect swimmer. His arms are super long; his feet are super big. But nothing in her technique is super special, nothing in her build. I remember reading something that said it’s nothing physical about her, but it’s her urge to get better all the time. That’s who I want to be as an athlete.
Q: If you could participate in another sport, what would you do?
A: I’ve always thought it would be fun to pole vault. I actually considered doing it sophomore year, but then I got too scared and never tried. But it’d feel like you’re flying.
Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?
A: I think I would have dinner with Ellen DeGeneres. I think she should be president. I think she’s so full of love and life, and she just wants to make everyone happy. I think it’d be really cool to just talk to her.
Q: Who’s been the biggest influence on your life, or what motivates you?
A: Biggest influence would definitely be my parents. They’ve just handled my whole swimming career so graciously, never complaining about rides to meets or sitting at a meet for hours just to watch me swim for minutes and just really, really, really stressing to me that records don’t last, but character does. My dad, after everything I’ve ever accomplished, he always says, "I’m proud of how hard you work." He never says, “I’m proud of you for placing or you getting this.” … And then what motivates me the most is I think like two years ago, I found this quote, and it was something like: When I get to the end of my life, I want to be able to look and God and say, “I used everything you gave me.” I just love that. It kind of motivates me, and I think, [in times when] I don’t want to put in a lot of effort that day, if I were to die on the way home, did I give all this bit of talent, all this bit of opportunity? Did I use it? God gave me this for a reason, and to not use it would be dishonoring to him. He gave me this talent, these opportunities, to give back to him.
