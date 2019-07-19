ALL-STAR STUFF: Sophia Palladino once dazzled with her shooting ability — on the basketball court, that is. When she was younger, the WNBA was the ultimate goal. Now, following an impressive high school career, the focus has turned to the promising future she has on the soccer field. Palladino, who just wrapped up her senior season in which she scored 12 goals and had eight assists for Jefferson Forest, leaves the school as one of the most successful players ever to have made her way through the program. In four seasons, she and the Cavaliers amassed a 79-4 record, which includes three 20-win seasons. At the center of it all was Palladino, the center midfielder through whom the JF offense has run. Palladino leaves Forest with a perfect record against Seminole District foes, three region titles and a state championship, and led the Cavaliers this year to the state tournament once again. The Region 4D and Seminole District player of the year will continue her soccer career at the Division I level at nearby Liberty University.

All-Area Girls Soccer Teams

FIRST TEAM

Olivia Magenbauer

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Forward

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: In finishing up a nearly 80-win high school campaign, Magenbauer contributed a team-high 34 goals to go with nine assists in her senior season. … Named to the Region 4D first team. … Was the second-leading vote-getter on the Seminole District first team.

Taylor Fulcher

SCHOOL: Appomattox

POSITION: Forward

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Fulcher led her team and the area with a whopping 41 goals. … Scored five goals or more in a game twice. … Finished her career with 142 goals. … Had the best shots on goal percentage (.561) among Raiders players. … Played the second-most minutes on her team (1,106). … A member of the Class 2 all-state second team, Region 2C and Dogwood District first teams. … Helped Appomattox to the Dogwood District title, Region 2C semifinals and a 16-2-2 record.

Kailyn Yeager

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Yeager was an integral part of the JF offense that scored 130 goals on the year. … A member of the Seminole District and Region 4D first teams. … Finished with three goals and five assists. … Leaves JF with a state championship and 79 wins. … Will continue her career at Roanoke College.

Abby Ranson

SCHOOL: Appomattox

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Ranson finished the season with the second-most goals (29) and assists (20) on the team for 78 points. … Tallied three assists twice and three or more goals in a game six times. … A member of the Class 2 all-state team, Region 2C and Dogwood District first teams.

Josey Walton

SCHOOL: Appomattox

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Walton led the Raiders with 22 assists, tallying five assists in a 10-1 regular-season victory. … Added 10 goals. … Averaged 58-plus minutes a game despite battling cystic fibrosis. … Garnered second-team all-region and first-team all-district honors. … Will continue her athletic career by playing volleyball at University of Lynchburg.

Lysie Findley

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Findley was LCA's third-leading scorer with 14 goals. … Helped the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish in the Seminole District and a Region 4D tournament berth. … Led LCA to an 12-4 record. … Is a member of Region 4D and Seminole District first teams.

Madison Gallagher

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Gallagher helped Glass to the Seminole District semis, a Region 4D tournament berth and an 11-7-1 record that included tight, one-goal losses to Blacksburg and Jefferson Forest. … Picked up first-team all-district and all-region accolades.

Caroline Wigboldy

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Midfielder/Defender

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Wigboldy contributed on both the defensive and offensive sides of ball. … Was E.C. Glass’ leading vote-getter in all-Seminole District voting, earning a first-team nod. … Also picked up a first-team all-Region 4D honor.

Megan Butcher

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Butcher anchored a defense that allowed just six goals all season. … Contributed to 19 shutouts. … Part of a successful, revamped JF formation that reduced its number of defenders from three to two. … Also had a goal and two assists. … Named to the Region 4D and Seminole District first teams. … Will continue her career at Embry Riddle.

Rebecca Allison

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Allison helped JF post multiple lopsided results, with only three games decided by one goal and sixteen by six goals or more. … Contributed two goals and two assists on the offensive end. … Garnered Seminole District and Region 4D second-team honors.

Caroline Sheusi

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Goalkeeper

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Through the regular season, Sheusi had allowed just two goals (six overall). … Tallied double-digit shutout total, including six perfect games in the postseason. … Picked up second-team all-Seminole and all-Region 4D honors.

SECOND TEAM

Forward — Evelyn Goodwill (Jefferson Forest, Jr.): Goodwill knew when to take shots and when to set up teammates, finishing with 18 goals (second on the team) and 10 assists (tied for second). … A first-team all-Seminole honoree and second-team all-Region 4D member.

Forward — Karley Stephens (Liberty Christian, Fr.): Stephens led the Bulldogs with 20 goals. … Helped LCA give JF one of its most competitive games, a 1-0 loss that was one of just three JF wins decided by one goal. … Picked up first-team all-Seminole and honorable mention all-region nods.

Forward — Ava Davis (Jefferson Forest, So.): Davis had 13 goals, including one of JF’s two in its season finale against Woodgrove, to finish third on the team in scoring. … Second-team all-district member and honorable mention in Region 4D.

Forward — Victoria Newman (Jefferson Forest, Jr.): Newman contributed relentless energy as a wing on the offensive end. … Finished with 26 points (eight goals, 10 assists). … Was a second-team all-district honoree.

Midfielder — Anna Jenkins (Liberty Christian, Jr.): Jenkins, with her playmaking and scoring ability, finished with 18 goals. … Was the leading vote-getter for LCA in Seminole District voting and one of three Bulldogs players on first team. … Also named to the Region 4D second team.

Midfielder — Taylor Mason (Jefferson Forest, So.): Mason was one of JF’s most important offensive weapons in the postseason, recording an assist on JF's lone goal in Region 4D title game win and scoring one of Cavaliers’ two goals in their season finale. … Finished with a pair of goals and six assists on the season. … Named the all-district second team and was an honorable mention in the region.

Defender — Nereida Torres (Staunton River, Sr.): Torres, called "a stud" of a defender by coach Jeff D'Aiuto, led the Golden Eagles to an 11-4-1 record and a Region 3D semifinal appearance after SRHS won its quarterfinal game on penalty kicks. … Garnered first-team all-Blue Ridge District and first-team all-region accolades.

Defender — Mady Schubert (Liberty Christian, So.): Schubert was “rock-solid defender" for LCA, according to coach Jenice Bennett, and added one goal. … Second-team all-Seminole member, honorable mention all-Region 4D.

Defender — Annie Hooper (E.C. Glass, So.): Hooper anchored a Glass defense that played best against tough competition in LCA and JF. … Named first team all-district, second-team all-Region 4D.

Defender — Kaki Johnson (E.C. Glass, Fr.): Johnson garnered the second-most votes among pure defenders in Seminole District for first-team honor.

Goalkeeper — Shay Jerome (E.C. Glass, Sr.): Jerome stepped up in biggest moments, recording double-digit saves in games against conference’s best teams in LCA and JF. … Beat out all other goalkeepers in district in voting to earn a first-team honor.

HONORABLE MENTION

MK Boone (Staunton River), Kaitlyn Green (Staunton River), Emme Gravely (Virginia Episcopal), Mary Blair McLean (Virginia Episcopal), Savannah Totty (Appomattox), Summer Scruggs (Nelson), Kate Strong (Nelson), Susanne Germeroth (Brookville), Georgia Helein (Heritage), Cassidy Lucas (Liberty), Schyler Sitton (Rustburg), Gabby Nixon (Amherst).

-Compiled by Emily Brown