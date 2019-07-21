ALL-STAR STUFF: Track and field is a test of inner will, a battle with one’s self. Alaysia Oakes learned that lesson during the spring, and the knowledge led her to new heights. She was Heritage’s all-around performer in outdoor track, running in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter sprints, giving her all in the long jump and triple jump and sometimes filling in for the 4x400 relay. She led the Lynchburg area in the long jump, triple jump and the 400 dash. She garnered Seminole District runner of the year honors, was a multi-event region meet winner and captured her team’s only individual title, in the long jump, at the Class 3 championships to help HHS to the team title. Oakes set a personal best by 6 inches that day, finishing with a leap of 18 feet, 6 inches and proving she possesses plenty of iron will.

All-Area Girls Outdoor Track & Field Team

Jade Lane

SCHOOL: E.C Glass

EVENT: 100 dash

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Set a personal record and led the Lynchburg area in the 200 by running a speedy 12.45 at the Region 4D Championships to win that title. … Was the Region 4D triple jump runner-up. … Won the Seminole District 100 dash and triple jump titles. … Was fifth in the triple jump at the Class 4 meet.

Solana Hamlett

SCHOOL: Heritage

EVENT: 200 dash

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Her 25.65 finish at the Golden Eagle Invitational led the area this spring. … Served as the Region 3C runner-up and placed fifth at the Class 3 state championships.

Jette Davidson

SCHOOL: E.C Glass

EVENT: 800 run, 1,600 run and 3,200 run

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Cruised to Seminole District meet victories in the 800 (2:24.57) and 3,200 (11:43.65). … Placed third in the 1,600 at the Region 4D championships (5:26.89). … At the Class 4 state championships, posted a fifth-place finish in the 1,600 (5:12.05) and sixth in the 3,200 (11:16.19). … Led the Lynchburg area in all three event times during the spring.

Amani Hankton

SCHOOL: Amherst

EVENT: 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Set season bests of 14.63 in 100-meter hurdles (at the Southern Track Classic) and 46.99 in the 300-meter hurdles (in an April meet at E.C. Glass). … Also led ACHS in triple jump (35-3½) and long jump (18-0½) marks and the 100 dash (12.71) and 200 dash (27.05).

Alexis Hastings, Solana Hamlett, Alexis Lacy, Tya Blake

SCHOOL: Heritage

EVENT: 4x100 relay

YEARS: Sophomore, senior, sophomore, sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Finished fourth at Class 3 state championship with a 50.75. … Helped Heritage claim the Region 3C title by finishing first with a 49.60.

Victoria Johnson, Jailyn Yuille, Kaelynn Hawkins, Alaysia Oakes

SCHOOL: Heritage

EVENT: 4x400 relay

YEARS: Junior, sophomore, sophomore, freshman

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed third at the Class 3 state championships with a 4:06.98 to lead all Lynchburg-area squads. … Also took home the Region 3C title with a 4:07.98 and won the Seminole District championship crown.

Ellie Gould, Maegan Knight, Kylie Litke, Ashley Laneve

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

EVENT: 3,200 relay

YEARS: Sophomore, sophomore, junior, junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Surged on the final day of the season with an area-low 10:03.90 at the Class 4 state championships, where they finished eighth after a third-place finish, one slot behind rival E.C. Glass, at the Region 4D meet with a 10:20.83.

Casey Allen

SCHOOL: Altavista

EVENT: High jump

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Celebrated the Class 1 state title with a 5-foot leap. … Also took fifth in the 300 hurdles at the state meet. … Celebrated Region 1B titles in the triple jump (31-05), the high jump (5-06) and the 300 hurdles (50.59). …Was a two-time Dogwood District champ.

Gracie Jauch

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

EVENT: Pole vault

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won her sixth career pole vault state title in June with a leap of 12 feet, 6 inches. … Has more career pole vault state titles than any female in Virginia High School League history. … Owns the state outdoor vault record (13-0) and is co-owner of the indoor state record (12-6). … Will attend the University of Georgia in the fall.

Megan Brown

SCHOOL: Nelson County

EVENT: Shot put

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Led the Lynchburg area in the shot put with a mark of 37 feet, 4 inches. … Also had one of the area’s top discus tosses (95-10). … Finished second in the shot put at the Region 2C championships and sixth in the discus. … Was the Dogwood District champion in both events.

Tariya Dawson

SCHOOL: Rustburg

EVENT: Discus

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Set the area’s best mark with a throw of 109 feet, 9 inches at the Region 3C Championships, where she took first place by more than 6 feet. … Was ninth at the Class 3 state championships and 10th in the shot put. … One of the area leaders in the shot with a 34-5 this season. … Was the Seminole District shot put champ and the Seminole discus runner up.

— Compiled by Ben Cates