ALL-STAR STUFF: There was no other player in the Lynchburg area this past season who displayed the offensive skills or the leadership of Budzyn. She led the area with a whopping 72 goals — including an eye-popping 10 in one game and at least seven goals five other times — but also rounded out her game as a facilitator with her teammates’ growth. Budzyn also led the area with 31 assists as a roster filled with juniors and sophomores took a step forward in her final high school season.

All-Area Girls Lacrosse Teams

FIRST TEAM

Cassell Richardson

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Attack

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: A first-team all-Region 4D selection. … Led the team with 54 goals and 11 assists. … Posted 27 draw controls, 19 ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Holly Koudelka

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

POSITION: Attack

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Led the Bishops with 50 goals and added nine assists. … Recorded nine ground balls. … Posted a season-high seven goals twice. … Scored at least five goals seven times.

Megan McGrath

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

POSITION: Attack

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: A first-team all-Blue Ridge Conference selection. … Scored 24 goals and led the team with 29 assists. … Recorded 12 ground balls. … Headed to play at Wofford after verbally committing as a sophomore.

Ellie Daily

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: A first-team all-Region 4D selection. … Finished the season with 45 goals, nine assists, 34 draw controls, 16 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers. … Headed to play at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and plans on studying electrical engineering.

Sara Greene

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: An all-Region 4D second-team selection. … Was third on the team with 27 goals and second with 12 assists. … Recorded 37 ground balls and 13 takeaways.

Anne Claire Terrell

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Handled most of the Bishops’ draws during the season and won 26 of them. … Tallied 21 goals and dished out 14 assists. … Recorded seven ground balls.

Helen Treacy

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Enjoyed a breakout season with 34 goals and 10 assists. … Named an honorable mention in Region 4D. … Recorded 18 ground balls and five takeaways.

Ellie Tate Schutte

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The Blue Ridge Conference player of the year and a first-team all-Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association selection. … Scored 30 goals and dished out 12 assists. … Recorded 11 ground balls. … Slated to play at Division III Sewanee.

Madi Nazigian

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The silent leader of the Cavaliers’ defense. … Earned first-team all-Region 4D honors. … Scored 20 goals and added six assists. … Recorded 51 draw controls, 13 ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Joy Huyett

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: The backbone of the Hilltoppers defense. … A second-team all-Region 4D selection. … Recorded 46 ground balls and 33 takeaways.

Lucy Catherine Olmert

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

POSITION: Goalie

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: A second-team all-VISAA selection after garnering first-team honors as a freshman. … Back-to-back seasons as first-team all-BRC. … Recorded 103 saves and a .550 save percentage. … Allowed 8.8 goals per game.

SECOND TEAM

Attack — Kennon Cook (E.C. Glass, Jr.): Scored 17 goals and dished out 11 assists. … Recorded six ground balls.

Attack — Brynn Hill (Jefferson Forest, Fr.): Finished the season with 17 goals and 10 assists. … Added 11 ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Midfielder — Ella English (Jefferson Forest, Fr.): Scored 18 goals and added nine assists. … Finished with eight ground balls, two caused turnovers and 32 draw controls.

Midfielder — Lucy Williams (E.C. Glass, Soph.): Despite missing several games with an injury, was named an honorable mention all-Region 4D. … Finished the season with 11 goals and 11 assists in nine games.

Defender — Hannah Raso (E.C. Glass, Soph.): An honorable mention selection on the all-Region 4D team. … Scored seven goals and dished out four assists. … Recorded 25 ground balls and 22 takeaways.

Defender — Janiera Carr (VES, Jr.): Considered the team’s most valuable defender. … Scored 12 goals, dished out six assists and scooped up 16 ground balls.

Goalie — PK Rogers (Jefferson Forest, Soph.): An instinctive left-handed goalie. … Second-team all-Region 4D selection. … Recorded 144 saves and posted a .565 save percentage. … Allowed 6.9 goals per game.

-Compiled by Damien Sordelett