Q: Do you feel like it was your mission during your varsity years to help Glass turn things around when it came to girls lacrosse?
A: I wouldn’t say [it was about helping] Glass; I would say my team. I wanted it so bad for [this year’s] team. They worked so hard. I wanted it last year, but we just weren’t there mentally. We weren’t all on the same page, but this year, I think everybody started to want it. We’re always compared to the boys team, and it gets old.
Q: Did you have any goals personally entering the season?
A: I wanted to [score] a b-t-b [behind-the-back goal], but I didn’t do it. That’s the one thing I really regret. I also wanted to get a lot more assists this year, but I didn’t want to keep stats, because last year I got really unhealthily competitive.
Q: Did you feel like you struck the right balance this year?
A: I would say so. It was fun. It was a little hectic at some points, because I felt responsible for the team.
Q: What were some of the goals you hoped your team would accomplish this season?
A: Coming into it, I wanted a winning season. … We beat Franklin County this year, which we’d never done. It was all these small things. We had good connections on the field in transition; we’d all get excited about it. … I think we started to focus on those things instead of winning the game.
Q: Do you feel like you guys all, as a team, bought into the idea that, “We’re going to be part of a turnaround” this season?
A: I think everybody really wanted it.
Q: Did you ever play other sports?
A: Yes. At James River [Day School], I played soccer, lacrosse, volleyball and basketball.
Q: Do you think there’s a reason you ended up being really good at lacrosse?
A: I broke my foot one year, so then I just did wall ball in seventh grade. I was training to do the draw, and I was so excited to be midfield, and then I broke my foot. So I played against the wall a lot, and I guess it just made my stick skills better.
Q: How did you break your foot that year?
A: Somebody rang the doorbell and I ran [to open the door], and my foot got caught on the door frame, and I dove and hit a dog bowl. My foot got really swollen and fat, … and I had to wear one of those boots.
Q: When did you actually start playing lacrosse, and how did you start?
A: Fifth grade. At James River, it was just an option. A lot of my friends had played. My fifth-grade year, I touched the ball once. It was at [St. Anne’s-Belfield]. I missed my shot, and I didn’t touch the ball the rest of the season. The next season I got really upset, because I’m a competitive person. So I just worked for it and got better.
Q: So what is it about lacrosse that you enjoy? Why did you want to keep playing?
A: I liked the competitiveness. I liked the atmosphere. The team. The coaches were so good. It really does feel like a family.
Q: Were there any moments that stood out to you from your senior season that you’ll remember, even years from now?
A: The Christiansburg game, [when I had] 10 [goals] and seven [assists]. That’s the one that I will remember. It was just the best. They weren’t the best team, but it just felt good to be able to get that, which is so bad, but it was so much fun. I was so excited. I wanted to get exactly 10 goals. And getting two yellow cards on Senior Night. I had never been ejected from a game before. I was trying to laugh about it, but I was kind of bummed with it being our last home game. Also, beating Franklin County. That was really good. And [against] North Cross. I made a girl cry. The bus rides were always fun.
Q: What kind of legacy do you think you’ll have at Glass? What do you hope people remember about you?
A: I hope they just kind of understand how family-oriented we are as a team. That’s not necessarily about me, because I know that there are girls a year younger than me or younger that are just gonna wipe out my stats. ... But [I hope people remember me] being competitive. … It’s nice to be a part of [a turnaround for the program]. I hope people don’t just remember me, but that they remember the team: Maggie [Kicklighter], Sara [Greene], they did so much, too.
Q: Is there a reason you wore No. 10?
A: I just feel like in sports, No. 10 is an elite number. … I’m super superstitious.
Q: How so? Give me some examples.
A: I have to listen to the same five songs before every game. I have to wear the same socks. I have to wear a specific sports bra and spandex. I have a good juju bracelet that I give to [coach Jace Crockett] before each game, and I give my watch [to an assistant coach]. He gets the bracelet during the [pregame] captains talk. Same hair tie. I flushed that down the toilet, though, after the last game. … [If I had a bad game] I would add a song [to my pregame list]. I have these hair ties on my stick, and I would change the order of them. I’m so bad. … During the national anthem I have to do a certain thing. … I have to chew a piece of Hubba Bubba before the game and during warm-ups.
Q: Was there anything in your career that you would rather forget or that you regret?
A: Two things. I made a girl cry.
Q: The same one?
A: No. Against Patrick Henry, it was a girl on our team. It’s just that when I get serious, it kind of throws people off because I’m very goofy and childish. … If I get serious, people get their feelings hurt. I regret that, because it came out wrong.
Q: And the second thing?
A: I wish Jace was here sooner.
Q: Who was your favorite team or favorite person to play against?
A: Not JF. I would say North Cross. They were so mean on the field, but I really did [like beating them], because they were so mean. They deserved it.
Q: What’s the biggest lesson you learned this season or during your career?
A: I don’t know. I feel like lacrosse really shaped me to be who I am. Especially because of Jace. It’s not just lacrosse. I came to Jace with all my problems, not just lacrosse-related. When I tell you he’s like my mom, I mean it.
Q: What’s one piece of advice you have for younger players?
A: Be confident.
Q: What’s your favorite subject?
A: I like math.
Q: What’s your dream vacation?
A: The Maldives.
Q: How about your favorite TV show?
A: “Psych.” Everybody forgets about it. It’s so funny.
Q: Who’s your favorite athlete?
A: Alex Morgan. I just really like her. In middle school, I did an art project, and I did it on her. … I would say Hope Solo, but she kind of beats guys up, so I’ll stay away from that one.
Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, who would that be?
A: Can I say Jesus?
Q: Sure. Why?
A: No, actually that’s too much. This is a hard question. Can it be an animal? I’d say Sully from “Monsters Inc.” I just want to touch him.