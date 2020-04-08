Athlete of the Year
Alaysia Oakes
SCHOOL: Heritage
EVENTS: 55 dash, 300 dash, long jump
YEAR: Sophomore
ALL-STAR STUFF: The accolades came in bunches for Alaysia Oakes during the indoor campaign, and with good reason. The sophomore was named runner of the year for both the Seminole District and Region 3C, winning four events at each of those meets. But it was her work at the Class 3 state championships that was most impressive. After claiming the long jump title (18-03¾) and finishing second in the preliminary run of the 55 dash on the first day of competition, Oakes went home to think. She came up with a plan to defeat the top-ranked runner in the 55 dash. The next day, Oakes gutted out the thrilling title, winning by three hundredths of a second with a 7.29. Later in the afternoon she won perhaps her most difficult race, the 300 dash, with a 41.18 to hit the trifecta. Oakes was ranked No. 1 in the state ahead of all Class 3 athletes in the indoor season in both the 300 and the long jump. In two years, she owns four individual state titles and two team state championships. But Oakes isn’t finished. Her goal is to one day win five state titles at the same meet. If she does that, she’ll be on her way to becoming one of the most decorated performers in state history.
Q: The indoor season was really incredible for you. You were Seminole and Region 3C runner of the year and won three events at the state meet. What was the season like for you?
A: Well, it kind of got off to a slow start, because I was on the basketball team so long. But by the end of the season I had made up the time and I was getting my rhythm back, so that was good.
Q: I know basketball is something you want to do. Is it difficult managing both sports?
A: It is difficult, and I know that I might not be able to do both in college. But I definitely want to just do it while I can.
Q: How did you prepare for this indoor season? Did you do anything different than you have in the past?
A: I don’t know about different. I just worked harder and worked on staying focused more than just being there. I worked on doing drills right and not just getting them done; worked on building muscle memory.
Q: Heritage was coming off that state championship last June. Do you feel like that helped your confidence heading into the winter or did you approach it as two different seasons?
A: I think for a second we got comfortable. But then after districts [a narrow loss to Jefferson Forest], we had to remember there’s still a target on our backs and we have to keep working harder and actually do what we did at states.
Q: You feel like that district loss was a turning point for you guys?
A: That was definitely a turning point. Losing districts, it was really upsetting, because we could have won if everybody had done their best. But it ultimately helped us to win states.
Q: What’s the most difficult moment you faced this season?
A: I think the whole season was stressful. I was just stressed about balancing basketball and track. But the 300-meter was always really difficult for me, because I never really felt in shape for it. I always had to just kind of run on what I had. But it worked out most of the time.
Q: Let’s talk about those individual events. First, you defended the long jump title from the spring. What’s your secret to that event?
A: Honestly, every time I step out into the sand, I’m always nervous, especially at states. I’m always nervous. But I kind of like it, because it makes me get ready to focus, and I know everybody there is just as good, especially my teammate, Tya Blake. We went first and second in our jumps [at states]. I just have to remember that I know what I’m doing and that I have that muscle memory to execute every time.
Q: And the 55 dash. You said at the state meet that you didn’t know if you could win that event. You weren’t seeded to win that event, but you did anyway, and you said you won because you believed in yourself. How did you prepare for that race?
A: After coming in second in the prelims, I had to go home and reevaluate, because I felt like I could beat her [Shamauri Mayes, of I.C. Norcom] once I realized how close I was [seven hundredths of a second], and I had PR’d. It was kind of more like a get back thing. I knew I could get back and win it if I had a good start. So at this point, that just kind of propelled me, because I knew all I had to do was finish the next day.
Q: And talk about the 300. You had to stay in the zone all day. How difficult was that one?
A: It’s always difficult, because it’s at the end of a long day of events. So I’m already kind of tired, but then I just try to remember everybody here is tired and everybody’s done multiple events, so I just need to go out and give my all. That race was kind of more about heart than anything else, I feel. And once I saw myself at the end, I was just too happy.
Q: So what about this team? Are you guys close?
A: Yes, we’re all very close. We all look out for one another, and I feel like that’s what leads to our success as well. We’re like a family and a sisterhood.
Q: The outdoor season [won't] happen. What are your thoughts on not being out there?
A: Well, it’s really sad. For me, I just wanna get out there and break some of my times for outdoor season. But more so for the seniors. I feel for them, especially the ones on my team, knowing they [can't] go out and do what they wanted to do their senior year.
Q: Have you talked to your teammates about it to get their reactions?
A: Well, a lot of them are saying they’re kind of sad and overwhelmed with it all, because it kind of came out of nowhere. But people are still trying to get some work in on the track when they can individually. And it will get better.
Q: You’ve won four individual state titles now, two team titles and you’re only a sophomore. What do you want the future to hold for you in high school track and field?
A: Well, my goal this outdoor season was to do a clean sweep and get five rings in one track meet [long jump, triple jump, and the 100, 200 and 400 dashes]. I want to do that in the rest of my track meets. I know it’s gonna be extremely hard and I’ll have to be extremely focused, but I know I’m willing to work for it.
Q: What else are you interested in beyond track and basketball?
A: I like to bake in my spare time, and I play the cello [since fourth grade]. I don’t play it as much as I should, but I do like the instrument. Other than that, I like sleeping and relaxing.
Q: What athlete offers you the best competition? It could be someone on your team or somebody else in the state.
A: Definitely Tya Blake on my team. She always offers me lots of competition in the jumps. But someone I look up to and we’re in the same grade, she goes to Parkland [in Winston-Salem, North Carolina], and her name is Ija Mumford. We do the same events and the same jumps, so I always try to see what she’s doing. We keep each other on our toes.
Q: If you could use one or two words to describe the indoor season, what would they be?
A: I would say "heart." The season has been more about heart than anything, because I did feel really far behind. This season I’ve been running for my great grandmother [Eunice Allen] because she’s been sick a lot. She was supposed to come to the state meet but she didn’t. I was a little upset about that. But it’s OK. When I run and jump, I just really try to think about her.
Q: You seem like you’re a fierce competitor, but you’re also very composed. Where does all that come from?
A: I never go into a race knowing that I’m gonna win. I hope that I’m gonna win, but I never feel too confident out there. It’s all about being ready on that day, so I really try to remember that, and it helps me.
