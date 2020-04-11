Player of the Year
Mya Hamlet
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Forward
ALL-STAR STUFF: A year ago, Hamlet would’ve passed the ball off in high-pressure situations. This year, her high school swan song, was different. Hamlet, though still not the loudest one on the court, took over games, particularly in the season’s biggest moments. Against one of the best teams in the Seminole District, Brookville, she poured on 26 points in the first meeting, then recorded a double-double in the second. In the district championship, she led all scorers with 25 points, 21 of which came in the second half. The district and Region 4D player of the year and second-team all-Class 4 selection wasn’t far off from averaging a double-double at 14.1 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game to go with 3.3 assists a game. In the postseason, she averaged 17.2 ppg, getting the job done off the dribble, in the paint, on the break and at the free-throw line while playing the entirety of most games this year.
Q: Your team this year probably really shocked some people. How does it feel to be such a big part of a big turnaround?
A: It feels really good. Two years ago when I played on the varsity team, they were like 1-and-20-something. To have such a big turnaround was crazy, and to be a part of that, it just feels so good. I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s, like, surreal.
Q: How were you guys able to do that?
A: I just want to say a lot of hard work and good coaching, stuff like that. A lot of heart in the team, through team-bonding, practices. Going to practices early in the morning. Staying 30 minutes late. Coach was like, “Yeah, we’ll get out at 6.” End up leaving at 6:45. No big deal. I think it’s just a lot of hard work.
Q: Tell me about coach Anitra Thomas’ impact on the team. How big of a role did she play in you guys going as far as you did?
A: She played a huge role. She was so dedicated to the team, and stuff like that. The drills she made us do were very helpful throughout the season. And she’s young, so she can relate to us. Having a young, fun coach brings energy to the team. It’s a fun atmosphere to be around. She’s just a great person and she’s fun to be around, and she’s hilarious. She brings joy to the team.
Q: How do you feel like you contributed to the team?
A: I think I contributed to the team by being the go-to person. If we needed a bucket, Coach was like, “Put the ball in Mya’s hands; let’s see what she can do.” I felt like I had to put the team on my back sometimes. Me personally, I’m kind of shy. Doing things out of my comfort zone was hard for me. Putting the team on my back, it felt like everything was on my shoulders; it was kind of hard. But I felt like I was kind of that person.
Q: Do you feel like you grew by getting out of your comfort zone?
A: It definitely helped me grow in confidence and stuff, and I began to notice where I’m effective at, which is at the free-throw area. Put me outside the 3-point line, I don’t know. But inside the paint and the free-throw line, I felt like I dominated that area.
Q: What was your favorite game this season, and what was your best game this season?
A: I think my favorite game this season would be the LCA [Seminole District] semifinal game. … It was just a good game that everybody played [well]. We didn’t make that many mistakes. Just watching that game on film, we did a lot of things right. That was my teammates’ best game, but I think my best game was the game at Brookville. … I guess, in a sense, I put the team on my back that game. I had like 26 points. Coach was like, “If you didn’t have 26 points, I don’t know how that game would’ve gone.” I just feel like I was in takeover mode every time I had the ball. I felt like I had to score or do something to try to help the team out. I feel like that’s the best game I had this year.
Q: Who’s your favorite person to play against or guard?
A: I think my favorite person to guard would be [Brookville’s] Kylie [Stark], because it’s a challenge, and I like stepping up to challenges. She’s a good player. It’s like good player vs. good player. I just enjoy the competition. … She’s probably my favorite person to play against. … She busted that deep 3 in my face on Senior Night. I was like, “Oh my gosh!” I gave her so much room, and I don’t even know why I did that, because it’s Kylie. Don’t know why I thought it was OK to give her that much room with like three seconds on the clock. She had hit another buzzer beater over me earlier in the season. She just works me; she makes me better.
Q: Did you accomplish everything you hoped to in your high school career?
A: No. I wanted to hit 1,000 points.
Q: Do you know where you finished?
A: I have no clue. But I have faith if I wouldn’t have gotten hurt my 10th grade year, I probably would’ve been close to 1,000 points. But things happen, and I have a lot of other accolades that make up for it: region player of the year, district player of the year. Our coach made us make goals at the beginning of the year. … I think I wrote down first-team all-region, first-team all-district and something all-state, ... but getting player of the year for both the district and the region was really big, and I was thinking I couldn’t do it.
Q: Do you have any regrets from this season or from your career?
A: I don’t necessarily have any regrets, but I think about that 10th grade year. Like, “Why did I go up and try to tip that ball?” That was probably the biggest mistake I’ve made. [That caused] the ankle injury that had me out for like seven months. … Other than that, I think one of the biggest mistakes I made this year was not being more vocal.
Q: Years from now, what do you think you’ll people them about your high school career?
A: I’d probably tell them it doesn’t matter where you start at. You might be at the lowest point — 1-and-20-something — you can keep climbing. We went from nothing to … now we’re here. I don’t care how low you are, you can always climb up from it. You can always improve. I don’t care what’s going on; things can get better.
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: Ooh. Ice cream. Cookies and cream. … Actually, all things sweet.
Q: How about your favorite restaurant?
A: If we’re talking about fast food, Chick-fil-A. Give me a No. 2, deluxe. And I like Cheddars and Texas Roadhouse. Oh my gosh. Give me those rolls.
Q: If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
A: Someplace warm with a lot of water, beaches. I’m thinking somewhere like Bahamas, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, something like that.
Q: If you played any other sport, which would it be?
A: I’m thinking volleyball. I always play with my friends. … It’s just so fun. I used to always go to the volleyball games at school. They were so fun, high energy, intense.
Q: Who’s your favorite athlete?
A: Probably LeBron [James] or Luka [Doncic]. But probably LeBron, because he’s the GOAT.
Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be and why?
A: Ooh. I think I would say [actress] Yara Shahidi … because she’s an activist. She stands up for stuff.
Q: Who has been the biggest influence on your life?
A: I would probably say my dad. He’s pushed me to do everything.
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.