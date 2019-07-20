Q: Did you expect to have as good of a season as you did this year?

A: To be honest with you, no. It sort of just happened like that. The people that we lost, that was a big thing, and then who’s gonna play where were the missing pieces that we were trying to figure out. I didn’t know if I would play the same position, or if I would play attacking mid. If I was playing attacking mid, I definitely wouldn’t have scored 42 goals.

Q: Was there any more pressure on you this year to deliver more goals or assists or anything like that?

A: I don’t think so. I scored 42, but all together we scored [over 100], so there wasn’t a lot of pressure to score goals.

Q: What were some of your favorite moments this season?

A: My No. 1 standout was reaching 100 [career] goals, and that was in [our first Region 2C game] against Appomattox. We won 7-1, and I had three [goals]. That was probably the highlight of my career.

Q: Do you remember what you thought in that moment?

A: I screamed, “Oh my God.” And I kind of ran and stopped, and Casey [Widdifield] came and hugged me.

Q: Was that always your goal, to get to 100?

A: Oh yeah. Since freshman year.

Q: Was your first goal to hit that 100-goal mark, or was your first aim to break the school record?

A: The first goal was to beat the school record. Then … [I] kind of secured it. Like, nobody is gonna reach 99 goals. Then [my final goal] came in the last five minutes [against Appomattox]. [I was out of the game] and I was like, “Hey, Coach, you’re never gonna believe this, but I’m sitting at 99 goals. At five minutes, can I go in at attacking mid and maybe get the last one?” He was like, “Sure.” … It deflected off the defender and I caught it with me knee, and I just volleyed it in. I was just like, “Oh my God, it’s going in.”

Q: So going into your senior year, you still needed a lot of goals to get to that point. Did you ever think at the end of your junior season, maybe I won’t set the school record or get to 100, but if I get a certain number of goals, I’ll still be OK?

A: I told myself at the beginning of the year, if I average two a game, slip in maybe three or four against Galileo, maybe I can hit it. There was hope, but there wasn’t as much hope as there was when I was [close].

Q: You had to overcome a knee injury (a torn medial collateral ligament) during your career, too. When did you actually suffer that?

A: I had surgery in November 2017 [before my junior season]. … [After I hurt it in a travel game], I drove myself home, and I woke up the next morning and couldn’t put any weight on it. I was almost in tears it hurt so bad.

Q: Did you expect to be able to come back as quickly as you did?

A: I think it was three months all together from surgery time to me playing my first scrimmage [my junior year]. That goes to my doctors, my physical therapists, they were awesome. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have been able to be where I was.

Q: Obviously you’ve become even more of a goal-scorer this year, but are there other things you’ve improved on this year?

A: Getting down in the flanks and setting up my teammates. … Everybody was involved.

Q: Do you have any regrets about your season or your career?

A: Not at all.

Q: Were there moments or big games or accomplishments that stood out to you this season?

A: Well, this. All-area player of the year. It’s kind of a big thing for me. Ever since Adam Vaughan [Appomattox] won it two years ago, I was like, “That’s what I want.” … I feel like our best game was our region game against Appomattox.

Q: What’s something you’ve learned in your career?

A: Don’t underestimate people. We played Appomattox and only beat them 3-0 [in our second game against them] this year. That was kind of a [realization to not] underestimate people, because we beat them 7-0 the first time.

Q: What’d you learn about yourself throughout your career?

A: That my injury, I don’t have to worry about that anymore. [It won’t] hold me back from being the player that I know I can be.

Q: Outside of the school goals record, what do you hope your legacy is at Nelson?

A: So after I scored my 100th goal, my little sister, Bryn, she came up to me and I was like, “I want you to break my record.” I want it to stand the test of time until she comes along and breaks it. That would be amazing for me to see her following in my footsteps. ... I want people to remember me as a fun person to be around and practice with, but also serious when it’s time to be serious. I was definitely the more serious of the [three] captains this year, like, “Let’s get to work.”

Q: What kind of advice would you have for your teammates at Nelson or younger soccer players in general?

A: Don’t let how big you are or how small you are define you. I’ve always been told, “You’re too little to play soccer.” [I’m] 5-foot-6. And I was just like, “I can play. I can handle myself.” No matter how little or big or whether someone tells me that you can’t, you can.

Q: What do you enjoy doing outside of soccer?

A: I go fishing.

Q: What are you doing this summer?

A: Do my workouts for [Randolph] coach [Adam] Godwin. I’ve done that every day, and it’s been kicking my butt, not gonna lie. Then I have a shadowing program for a week, when I shadow an orthopedic surgeon. Ever since my surgery, I always thought it was cool. Seeing the X-rays of the screws in my leg, I was just like, “Oh my gosh, that’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.

Q: What’s your dream vacation?

A: Bora Bora, for sure.

Q: What’s your favorite subject?

A: Science

Q: What’s your favorite movie?

A: “Ratatouille.”

Q: What’s your favorite sports movie?

A: “White Men Can’t Jump.” … I do love “Rudy,” too.

Q: Who’s your favorite athlete?

A: I’ve gotta say Lionel Messi. He’s the greatest soccer player on the earth.

Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?

A: Probably David Beckham.

Q: What would you ask him?

A: “Can you teach me how to do a free kick, how to bend it like you?”

Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.

Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529. 

Tags

Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.

Recommended for you

Load comments