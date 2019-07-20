ALL-STAR STUFF: Boor knew he faced a tall task heading into his senior season at Nelson County. The forward wanted to tackle the school record for career goals, but he needed 40 to get there. Boor, though, believed he could do it. And he did, tying Tina Wulin’s record that stood for five years late in the season and eclipsing the mark in his penultimate high school game. Boor finished his senior campaign with 42 goals and his career with an even 100 tallies. The Dogwood District player of the year and member of the Region 2C’s first team accounted for more than a third of Nelson’s scoring, registered a goal in all but one game and had three goals or more six times. Boor also led the Governors, who picked up 19 wins before ending their season with a loss in the Region 2C semifinals, with 24 assists. Boor will continue his career at Division III Randolph College.

All-Area Boys Soccer Teams

FIRST TEAM

Josh Weakley

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Forward

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Weakley helped Forest capture its best record (17-2-2) since 2012 and a Seminole District title and advance to the Region 4D semifinals. … Led the Cavaliers with 12 goals and 13 assists. … Earned first-team all-Seminole and all-Region 4D accolades.

Josiah King

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Forward

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: King led LCA to a 13-5-1 record and appearances in the Seminole District and Region 4D semis, where the Bulldogs lost to eventual state champ Charlottesville. … Led the team and district in goals (18) and posted a team-high 13 assists. … Named Seminole District player of the year and was a Region 4D first-team member.

Gavin Leverette

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Forward

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Leverette propelled Glass to a runner-up finish in the Seminole District, an appearance in Region 4D quarterfinals and an 11-5-4 record that included a victory over previously undefeated JF. … Was the only Hilltoper to hit double digits in goals with 15. … Also chipped in five assists for 35 total points. … Garnered Seminole and Region 4D first-team nods.

Zach Gallier

SCHOOL: Rustburg

POSITION: Forward

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: A “dynamic and dangerous scorer,” according to coach Sam McGarrity, Gallier finished with 12 goals and five assists. … Propelled Rustburg to an 11-5-3 record that included a win over LCA and tight matches with other district powerhouses JF and Glass. … Also helped RHS reach the Seminole District and Region 3C semis. … Named to the region and district first teams.

Sam Canning

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: At center mid, Canning was an integral part of the JF offense and was second on the team in goals (eight) and assists (nine). … Picked up first-team all-Seminole and all-Region 4D accolades.

Min Cho

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Cho acted as LCA’s “field general,” according to coach Steve Moon, at the center of the offense. … Helped the Bulldogs avenge two earlier losses to Glass by scoring two of LCA’s three goals in a win in the Region 4D quarterfinals. … Had 11 goals and six assists. … Named to the Seminole District first team and Region 4D second team.

Alex Crickenberger

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Crickenberger finished with four goals and nine assists despite having to sit out part of the season with an injury. … Member of the Seminole District first team and Region 4D second team.

Landon Howard

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Called JF’s best defender by coach Scott Zaring, Howard, at center back, anchored defense that allowed 18 goals all season (six of which came in loss to Blacksburg in Region semis that ended JF’s season). … Helped the Cavaliers remain undefeated until the last day in April. … Picked up Seminole District and Region 4D first-team accolades.

Chris Garbarini

SCHOOL: Liberty

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Described by area coaches as Liberty’s best player who would start for any team, Garbarini helped the Minutemen stay in games, including a few tight battles with Rustburg, JF, Glass and LCA. … Was the leading vote-getter among defenders in all-Seminole District voting, earning a first-team nod. … Was the lone defender from the area to pick up a first-team Region 3C honor.

Chris Cline

SCHOOL: Brookville

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Cline helped Brookville secure the No. 5 seed for both the Seminole District and Region 3C tournaments. … Kept the Bees in games against Rustburg and Glass, when they ended up with two ties and three losses decided by three goals. … The two-sport star (who also plays football) was named to the Seminole District first team.

Bo Palladino

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: One of Glass’ most technically proficient players, Palladino often helped Glass stave off opponents’ scoring opportunities. … Garnered first-team all-District and honorable mention all-region honors despite having to sit out several games with injuries. … Contributed on set pieces and scored five goals, including both goals in a 2-1 win over JF, to go with an assist.

Kyle Wrabley

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Goalkeeper

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Wrabley allowed 18 goals for a 0.86 goals against average. … Tallied 63 saves on the year for 78% save percentage. … Posted 11 shutouts. … Named first-team all-district and all-Region 4D.

SECOND TEAM

Forward — Jacob Moses (Rustburg, Sr.): Led Rustburg in both goals (13) and assists (seven). … First-team all-Seminole and second-team all-Region 3C honoree.

Midfielder — Vincent Marra (E.C. Glass, Jr.): Found the right balance in taking his own shots and creating for others, finishing with five goals and five assists. … Second-team all-Seminole member and honorable mention in Region 4D.

Forward/Midfielder — Timi Balogun (E.C. Glass, Sr.): Finished with seven goals and four assists thanks to his dangerous speed. … Named Virginia Soccer Coaches Association senior all-star. … Picked up second-team laurels in the Seminole District and Region 4D.

Midfielder — Ben McCarthy (E.C. Glass, Sr.): After moving up from outside back to outside mid, McCarthy finished with five assists, a number that should’ve been higher, according to coach Randy Turille, if not for unlucky shots. … Garnered first-team all-Seminole District and second-team all-Region 4D honors.

Midfielder — Alex Elena (Rustburg, So.): One of Rustburg’s “best overall players,” according to his coach. … Had 11 goals and six assists for 28 points. … Second-team honoree in the Seminole District and Region 3C.

Midfielder/Defender — Nate Dewey (Liberty Christian, Jr.): Used his quickness to attack out of the back, scoring six goals. … Named a second-team Seminole District member and an honorable mention in Region 4D.

Defender — Brice Leith (Jefferson Forest, Jr.): Contributed as center back to a back line that had 11 shutouts and allowed less than one goal per game. … Also recorded a goal. … Earned second-team Seminole District and Region 4D honorable mention laurels.

Defender — Jarek Underation (Liberty Christian, Jr.): The center back anchored an LCA defense that gave up just over a goal per game. … Tacked on a game-winning goal to complement his defensive duties. … Named to the Seminole District and Region 4D second teams.

Defender — Ethan Dupin (Liberty Christian, Jr.): Worked on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, spending the majority of time as a central defender on LCA’s back line. … Added four goals and five assists. … Named to the Seminole District first team and was an honorable mention in Region 4D.

Defender — Luke Barredo (Heritage, Sr.): Known for his deadly throw-in ability that occasionally led to assists. … A second-team Seminole District member and honorable mention in Region 3C.

Goalkeeper — Camden Coleman (Liberty Christian, Jr.): Allowed 1.26 goals per game. … Posted 11 shutouts. … Helped LCA advance to the Region 4D semis by making huge saves in the waning minutes against Glass in the quarterfinals. … Picked up first-team all-district and second-team all-region accolades.

HONOROABLE MENTION

Max Miller (E.C. Glass), Walker Kavanaugh (E.C. Glass), Ryan Riley (E.C. Glass), Ethan Smith (Jefferson Forest), Lance Bell (Rustburg), Blane Johnson (Amherst), Casey Widdifield (Nelson), Max Adams (Nelson), Josh Ellis (Appomattox), Peyton Coggsdale (Altavista).