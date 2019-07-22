ALL-STAR STUFF: For Kyle Mosteller, high school athletics can be summed up this way: A challenging start, a rapid rise and a solid finish. The Amherst County standout didn’t begin vaulting until his sophomore year and twisted an ankle the first day he practiced with track coach Lance Carter. But Mosteller didn’t give up. He won four career state pole vault titles, two as a junior before returning for his senior season to capture the indoor and outdoor championships again. In June, Mosteller capped his career with a leap of 15 feet, 6 inches, just shy of his career high, 15-7, which set the all-time school record. He holds the school indoor record, too, a 15-3½. Pole vaulting changed the direction of his education; Mosteller takes his talents to UVa in the fall.

All-Area Boys Outdoor Track & Field Team

Kyle Mosteller, Amherst

Bryson Hunter

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

EVENT: 100 dash

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Placed fifth at the Class 4 state championships with an 11.41 after winning the Seminole District title with a speedy 10.90. … Was second in the 200 dash at the Region 4D championships. … Celebrated another 100 title at the Seminole championships.

Patrick McCray

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

EVENT: 200 dash

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Took first in the Seminole District championships with a 22.35 and then celebrated the Region 4D title with a 21.92. … Held the area’s best time in the event, a 21.79 set at the Blacksburg Invite in April.

Kofi Johnson

SCHOOL: Heritage

EVENT: 400 dash

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was runner-up at the Class 3 state championships by one-hundredth of a second, posting a 49.36. … Also claimed the Region 3C title in the 100 dash and was region runner-up in the 200 and 400 dashes.

Theo Woods

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

EVENT: 800 run

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Capped a sensational senior season with the Class 4 state title in the 800, burning past Loudoun Valley’s Sam Affolder by running a 1:51.98. … Owned the top times in the nation among high school athletes this spring in the 800 (1:50.16) and 1,600 sprint medley relay (3:27.54 with teammates Ernest Murphy, Brandon Pearson and Ty Foster). … Is headed to run at Georgetown University. … Raced to third place in the prestigious Brooks PR Invite at the University of Washington last month.

Daniel O’Brien

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

EVENTS: 1,600 run and 3,200 run

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Swept the distance events in impressive fashion at the Virginia Independent Schools Division II state championships, winning the 800 (2:00.02), the 1,600 (4:30.53) and the 3,200 (9:48.78), capping a junior year in which he won four individual track state titles and the VISAA Div. II cross country championship.

Ryan Fore

SCHOOL: Rustburg

EVENTS: 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: After winning a state hurdles indoor title, Fore returned in the spring, claiming the 110 Class 3 championship with a 15.28. … Also won the Region 3C 110 title with a 15.03 and both the 110 and 300 Seminole District titles. … Led the area in both events this spring.

Brian Trent, Jahee Blake, Kenneth Crawford, Chris Megginson

SCHOOL: Heritage

EVENT: 4x100 Relay

YEAR: Junior, sophomore, freshman, senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Sprinted to a third-place finish at the Class 3 state championships with a 43.36. … Won the Region 3C title with a 43.24, the area’s best time.

William Parker, Noah Robbins, Bryson Hunter, Stephen Burggraf

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

EVENT: 4x400 Relay

YEAR: Seniors

ALL-STAR STUFF: After winning the Seminole championships over E.C. Glass, the quartet returned to knock off the Hilltoppers again and set a new meet record at the Region 4D championships with a 3:26.87, which was the area’s lowest time.

Benjamin Barnett, Ryan Gallagher, Dylan Myaing, Micah Litchford

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

EVENT: 4x800 Relay

YEAR: Sophomores

ALL-STAR STUFF: Glass found a talented team at the Class 4 state championships, and it’s one that might turn heads in the future. The sophomores posted a fifth-place finish with an 8:07.36. … The relay squad also won the Seminole championships and ran the area’s best time in the event at states.

Frank Davis

SCHOOL: Heritage

EVENT: High jump

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Tied with Amherst’s Caleb Coles at 6-04 for the area’s best mark. … Posted a runner-up finish at 6-02 at the Region 3C championships and was eighth at the Class 3 state meet with a 6-00.

Caleb Coles

SCHOOL: Amherst

EVENT: Long Jump

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: After winning the indoor Class 4 state high jump title over the winter, Coles was second in the long jump at the outdoor state championships. … Won the long jump title in Region 4D with a 23-07 and took home the long and high jump titles at the Seminole championships.

Chris Megginson

SCHOOL: Heritage

EVENT: Triple jump

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Seminole champion with a finish of 43 feet, 6 inches. … Was runner-up in Region 3C and at the Class 3 state championships, where he turned in a 46-04¼. … Led the Lynchburg area with his season PR of 46-9, set at the Dogwood Classic in May. … Is headed to play football at Liberty University.

Jadan Merriman

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

EVENT: Shot put

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Enjoyed a breakout postseason outdoor campaign by capturing the Seminole District title with a throw of 48-07.50 and then surging to win the Region 4D title with a 46-06¾.

Jabari Blake

SCHOOL: Heritage

EVENT: Discus

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Led all high school athletes in Virginia in the discus with a massive throw of 191 feet, 8 inches. … Won the Region 3C title with a 174-11 and the Seminole title, where he threw his state-leading PR. … Also led the Lynchburg area in the shot put with a throw of 49-2½.

— Compiled by Ben Cates