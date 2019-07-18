ALL-STAR STUFF: The Hilltoppers advanced to three straight state championship games thanks to a potent offense and a suffocating defense. The key to Glass’ success came in the X with Gallagher’s tenacious work on face-offs. Gallagher was a mainstay on face-offs during the past three seasons, and he got better each time he lined up for the draw. The senior, named the Region 4D player of the year as a junior and senior, won 302 of 365 face-offs this past season, good for a staggering 82.7 winning percentage. And those wins usually led to scores for the Hilltoppers. Gallagher was named a member of the all-Class 4 first team after tallying a team-high 44 assists to with 42 goals, good for second on the team, as he elevated his offensive game to match his potent play in the X.

All-Area Boys Lacrosse Teams

First team

Wyatt Hamilton

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Attack

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Played in only nine games because of injuries and finished with eye-popping numbers: 19 goals and 29 assists. … Was a second-team all-Class 4 selection. … Earned first-team honors in Region 4D. … Was named a U.S. Lacrosse All-Academic this month.

Owen Ahrens

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Attack

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Ahrens was one of the Hilltoppers’ most consistent offensive standouts throughout the season. … Was second on the team with 46 goals and dished out 38 assists. … Named to the all-Class 4 second team. … A first-team all-Region 4D selection.

Bryson Carter

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

POSITION: Attack

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Carter was a first-team selection in the Virginia Independent Conference and the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II all-state team. … He led the area with 51 goals and added 33 assists. … Also scooped up 31 ground balls.

Ryan Paul

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Attack

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: The potent offensive threat was a first-team all-Region 4D selection. … Provided consistent play distributing the ball for Jefferson Forest, which began to climb the ranks toward success in 2019.

Dylan James

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

POSITION: Attack

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: James earned first-team honors from the VIC and VISAA Division II. … He was second on the team in scoring with 44 goals and 28 assists. … Posted 21 ground balls.

Andrew Kayes

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Earned second-team honors in Class 4 and first-team accolades in Region 4D. … Finished the season with a team-high 49 goals. … Added 15 assists.

Max Gladieux

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Midfielder

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Gladieux was one of five Hilltoppers to earn second-team all-Class 4 honors. … Also named to the all-Region 4D first team. … Scored 30 goals and dished out 20 assists. … Was named a U.S. Lacrosse All-Academic this month.

Jeremy Johnson

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: The area’s top defensive player earned first-team accolades from Class 4 and Region 4D. … Also took advantage of his opportunities on offense with 19 goals and three assists.

James Redmon

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Redmon helped Johnson anchor the stingy Glass defense. … The first-team all-Region 4D selection earned second-team honors in Class 4.

Jacob Carroll

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Carroll was a key piece to the Cavaliers’ run to the Class 4 state tournament with his play on defense. … A second-team all-Class 4 selection after earning first-team honors in Region 4D.

Michael Caprise

SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal

POSITION: Defender

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Caprise was the third VES player to earn first-team honors in both the VIC and VISAA Division II. … Scooped up 25 ground balls as an anchor for the Bishops defense. … Also scored one goal and added one assist.

Landon Collins

SCHOOL: E.C. Glass

POSITION: Goalie

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Capped a strong career in goal for the Hilltoppers by providing clutch play all season. … Allowed just five total goals in three Region 4D tournament games and allowed an average of five goals per game throughout the entire playoffs.

Second team

Attack — Chase Conner (E.C. Glass, Jr.): Second-team all-Region 4D selection. … Scored 29 goals and added 29 assists.

Attack — Clu Pettyjohn (E.C. Glass, Jr.): Scored 17 goals and added nine assists.

Attack — Daniel Campbell (Jefferson Forest, Soph.): Second-team all-Class 4 selection. … Named to the all-Region 4D first team.

Attack — Vassar Camden (VES, Jr.): Third on the team in scoring with 41 goals. … Added six assists. … Posted 19 ground balls. … An all-VIC honorable mention.

Midfielder — Sam Kinder (E.C. Glass, Sr.): Capped his high school career with 19 goals and nine assists.

Midfielder — Robert Carrington (E.C. Glass, Jr.): A consistent midfielder who posted 10 goals and seven assists.

Midfielder — Hunter Rockhill (Jefferson Forest, Soph.): Earned second-team all-Region 4D honors. … Helped the Cavaliers start to turn heads across the state.

Midfielder — Aaron Staggers (VES, Sr.): Second-team all-VIC selection. … Finished the season with 24 goals and 15 assists. … Led the team with 71 ground balls.

Defender — Harmon Woods (E.C. Glass, Jr.): Second-team all-Region 4D selection. … Scored eight goals and dished out eight assists.

Defender — Nate Bladen (Jefferson Forest, Jr.): Picked up first-team all-Region 4D honors. … Helped the JF defense make noticeable improvements in 2019.

Defender — Michael Brogan (VES, Sr.): Second-team all-VIC selection. … Scooped up 36 ground balls.

Goalie — Ashton Loe (Jefferson Forest, Soph.): Provided important play in goal for the Cavaliers and helped his team reach the Class 4 state tournament for the first time.

— Compiled by Damien Sordelett and Ben Cates