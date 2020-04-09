Athlete of the year
Daniel O’Brien
SCHOOL: Virginia Episcopal
EVENTS: 1,000-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs
ALL-STAR STUFF: Heading into his final go-round of indoor track & field, O’Brien had accomplished more than most high school runners dream of. With his senior season ahead of him, he’d already captured three state indoor titles (six career outdoor titles). But he wasn’t satisfied, chasing after better times and finding motivation in the form of other runners. In what turned out to be his final season of high school sports with the quick end to the outdoor campaign, O’Brien added three more medals to what is a stuffed case of accolades, winning VISAA state titles in all three events he ran, the 1,000-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He edged out the second-place finisher in the 1,000 by 0.26 seconds with a 2:29.8, but cruised to victory in the 1,600 by more than seven seconds with a 4:14.53 and in the 3,200 by more than 21 seconds with a 9:19.88. After overcoming an injury in his junior season, getting back on the track and seeing his times stack up well against runners from across the state and country was especially enjoyable for O’Brien. All of his PRs rank in the top five in the state, with his 1,600 time outpacing all other Virginia runners and ranking fifth in the nation. The Princeton-bound runner’s 1,000-meter time is good for 11th in the country.
Q: What was your last season of indoor track & field as a high schooler like? Did it live up to expectations?
A: Yeah I think it definitely did. There’s a lot of times and races that I was really happy with.
Q: I read that one of your goals was to win a couple of state titles this season. You did that, and more, by winning three of them. How did that feel?
A: That definitely was the big goal all season was to win all three events. I feel like we were really well prepared.
Q: After coming in third in the 1,000 at states your sophomore year, was it your goal to be able to win the title before finishing off your career?
A: Yeah. I think that was definitely a big goal, being a distance guy, to go down to a shorter distance like that and really prove that I could extend my range there a little bit and prove to myself I could win it.
Q: What’s your favorite of the three races?
A: I would probably say the mile out of all three. I think this year especially the [1,000] was pretty fun to experiment with, but probably the 1 mile overall is probably my favorite event.
Q: With this indoor season unexpectedly becoming your last full high school season, are you satisfied with how your career ended?
A: Mostly satisfied. Few more things I wanted to get done during the indoor season, but overall pretty happy with it. Little disappointed [about the outdoor season]. Felt like I was really healthy this year compared to last year and was good to go for outdoor especially. But I know there are much bigger and important things going on right now. I’m grateful to be in good health and am praying for those affected by the virus.
Q: In multiple events you’re one of the best runners in the state and even in the country. Do you have those types of goals for yourself? To crack the top five in the state, top five in the country, anything like that?
A: That’s definitely in the back of my mind, looking at the rankings and seeing where a lot of the guys I know stack up in the state and stuff like that. I use those leaderboards as kind of a motivation to see what I can do and see how far I can get my times down. Definitely like to look at the rankings for fun.
Q: How did you improve from the beginning of the indoor season to the end?
A: I definitely think a lot’s changed, especially coming from last year [when I was injured]. I was pretty nervous going into the season with everything that went wrong last year. Definitely from the first race to the last one in indoor season, I think I was mentally having a lot more fun, understanding that I can enjoy indoor track.
Q: Years from now, what will you remember about your high school career, or what will you tell people?
A: By far, of everything in high school, [track and cross country have] been my favorite thing to be a part of. All of the events, the people, the experiences. I think, hands down, the most fun and coolest experiences I’ve had in high school were from track or from cross country. I think the experiences I’ve had and, most importantly, the people I’ve made connections with over the past four years have been the most incredible part of my high school experience.
Q: If you could change anything about this season, would you?
A: I guess I probably would’ve just tried to live in the moment a little bit more. Tried not to look forward to states or look forward to nationals, just focus on where I am, [especially] looking back now knowing it would be all canceled in a month or two. I think [my team] did a pretty good job of it, but I think even more just try to live in the experience we were living [at the moment].
Q: How did you end up choosing Princeton for college?
A: I think that No. 1 it was the academics. So when I was looking at schools, I would look at the academics and then try to find a combination of a great program and great coach and great team along with top-tier academics. I was really fortunate to find that in Princeton. Love the people there, the atmosphere, the whole team mentality combined with the great program and great academics. It was just the perfect fit.
Q: Do you have any advice for younger runners?
A: I think that one thing our team at VES really emphasizes is that it’s a long process, and huge jumps aren’t necessarily the best thing. I think that most of the guys on the team, including myself, have just kind of made gradual progress, little by little, couple seconds here and there, slowly getting the times down and seeing improvement, slowly working up the training as well. So I think the No. 1 thing is just it’s a long process, and it takes a long time, but I think a gradual process is just a great thing.
Q: Who has been the biggest influence on your life?
A: I think my dad [Peter O’Brien] has really been the No. 1 influence for me, obviously for running and everything. He ran in college and everything. [I’ve had] a lot of tough times, a lot of great times, but he’s always been extremely supportive and pretty much has been with me every step of the way.
Q: If you could have dinner with anyone, who would you choose?
A: This is not a super significant answer, but Eliud Kipchoge. He’s a famous marathoner. In the past year he recently broke the two-hour mark for the marathon, which was previously thought not possible. I think his mindset and where he came from as a humble farmer and his whole life story is really incredible. He’s super soft-spoken and very calm and collected, a really wise individual, so I think it’d be really interesting to sit down and just talk with him for a little while.
Q: Who’s your favorite athlete?
A: Ooh, that’s tough. He’s definitely one of them. I think probably my favorite athlete is Craig Engels; he’s a United States miler. He’s hilarious. He has such a charismatic personality, and he’s definitely becoming one of the main faces of American distance running. I think he’s a really cool guy.
Q: What are you doing now that you’re not physically in school and running with VES?
A: Definitely trying to catch up more with reading more, stuff that I can’t read when I’m in school, I guess. The workload’s a little bit lighter, so I can finally read more of the things I’ve been wanting to get around to. More Netflix, too. A lot of inside stuff.
Q: Do you have a favorite book or a favorite genre that you’ve gotten into or back into?
A: Trying to read more classic books, so right now I’m just about finished with “1984.” And it’s definitely an exciting book to read. Doesn’t really feel like a classic. Kind of just feels more like a thriller novel. Pretty easy to read.
Q: How about Netflix? What are some of your favorite things to watch?
A: I’m a big “Office” guy. Any episode I can just turn on; it’s pretty comforting. I’m actually rewatching “The Walking Dead.” Not really sure why, but I decided it felt kind of fitting in this apocalyptic time. It’s a little bit creepier now with everything that’s going on.
Q: Is there anything else people would be interested to know about you? Do you have any other hobbies?
A: Yeah, actually, I recently started to solve a Rubik’s Cube really fast. I think I just did it under 60 seconds. You solve it layer by layer, memorize a bunch of different turns. You use the same patterns and it should work eventually.
Q: How’d you decide to do that?
A: I don’t know. I found one and just thought, “It’s a life skill, might as well learn how to do it pretty well.” The other thing is I play bass guitar. I’ve done it for a couple of years now. Guess I’m OK at it. I like to play with a friend who plays acoustic.
Q: Did you teach yourself these things?
A: Yeah. A lot of YouTube.
