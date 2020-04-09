All-Area Boys Track & Field Team

Daniel O’Brien

Jayllen Jones

SCHOOL: Altavista

EVENT: 55 Dash

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Ran a 6.75 to win the Region 2B 55 dash title to help the Colonels claim the region team championship in their first indoor season in roughly 30 years. … Ran a 6.64 at the Class 1 state championships to place third overall.

Patrick McCray

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

EVENTS: 300 and 500 dashes

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Raced to a runner-up finish in the Class 4 500 dash with a 1:06.46 and also ran the opening leg of JF’s state champion victory in the 4x200 relay, which posted a 1:30.74 finish. … Won the Region 4D 300 title with a 36.24 and took home both the 300 and 500 Seminole District titles.

Jahee Blake

SCHOOL: Heritage

EVENT: 55 hurdles

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was runner-up at the Class 3 championships with a 7.99 and runner-up at the Region 3C meet as well. … Took home the Seminole District title with a 7.92, a mark that led the Lynchburg area.

Joe Pinn, Zach Steele, Blake, Kenneth Crawford

SCHOOL: Heritage

EVENT: 4x200 Relay

YEARS: Senior, freshman, junior, sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: Won the Class 3 state title in one of the day’s most thrilling races with a 1:31.99. … Swept postseason honors by fending off the competition to claim the Seminole District title and the Region 3C championship.

Nate Dewey, Logan Webb, James Wilen, Bryce Becker

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

EVENT: 4x400 Relay

YEARS: Seniors

ALL-STAR STUFF: Went to the wire with Phoebus and came away victorious by 0.03 seconds, winning the Class 3 title with a 3:30.35. … Was the Region 3C and Seminole runner-up.

Timothy Krone, Buck Arthur, Lance Jonzen, Will Schepens

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

EVENT: 4x800 Relay

YEARS: Junior, junior, junior, senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Raced to ninth place at the state championships with an area-best time of 8:20.71. … Also took runner-up at the Region 4D meet and first at the Seminole District championships with alternate Bryce Davis.

Judah Praise

SCHOOL: Jefferson Forest

EVENT: High jump

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was the Class 4 runner-up with a 6-02, which was his personal best for the season and a mark he hit twice. … Was tied for the second-best mark in the area. … Placed fourth in the Seminole championships and second at the Region 4D meet with a 6-0.

Kai Moore

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

EVENT: Pole vault

YEAR: Sophomore

ALL-STAR STUFF: After becoming a Seminole District champion with a leap of 13-01, Moore served as region runner-up and then took fifth with a 13-0 at the Class 3 state meet. … His 13-01 led the Lynchburg area.

Cortarius Gilmore

SCHOOL: Liberty

EVENT: Long jump

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Leaped to an area-best mark of 21-9¾ at a regular-season meet in December. … Advanced to the state championships, where he finished 10th with a 20-1¾.

Jaleal Hamlett

SCHOOL: Heritage

EVENT: Triple jump

YEAR: Junior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Was the No. 1 ranked athlete in Class 3 for the triple jump by Milestat.com this winter. … Posted that jump, a 46-3¼, at the Wally Gilbert Invite in February. … Was the Seminole champ and Region 3C runner-up before taking second place at the state meet.

Luke Beisser

SCHOOL: Liberty Christian

EVENT: Shot put

YEAR: Senior

ALL-STAR STUFF: Flung his way to the area’s best mark, a 47-7, at a regular-season meet in December. … Finished 10th at the state meet and fourth at the Region 3C championships.

