Player of the Year
Rayvon Graham
SCHOOL: E.C. Glass
YEAR: Senior
POSITION: Point guard
ALL-STAR STUFF: Rayvon Graham thought his high school career was over when he dropped weights on his thumb and smashed it before the season began. But he wasn’t about to quit. After sitting on the sideline several months and working to get himself back in shape, the point guard returned in late January and made an immediate impact for the Hilltoppers. He only played in 12 games this season, but his work in those games was exceptional. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 50% from inside the arc. He led E.C. Glass to the Seminole District Tournament championship by scoring 23 points and adding six assists, seven rebounds and three steals in the title game, then earned all-state honors in Class 4. His is a story of what can happen if you refuse to give up, when you fight against the odds and believe in yourself.
Q: I’m sure your senior season was a lot different than you imagined it would be. How would you describe it?
A: It was short. But most of the things I wanted, I accomplished in a short amount of time.
Q: What kinds of things?
A: I wanted player of the year in the district and first-team all region. And I wanted to go to states, but we got cut short.
Q: We’ve talked about your injury before, and one of the things that struck me as odd that we didn’t really talk about during the season was that you were so calm throughout the whole ordeal. You were in a lot of pain, so how did you stay that calm?
A: I guess I was just shocked. I didn’t even feel anything. I didn’t even know my finger was hanging off.
Q: Did you think your career was over at that point?
A: Yes, I thought it was gonna be over. (He was sidelined 2½ months).
Q: I know it took a lot of work to get back on the court. Having gone through a difficult injury, what would you say to people who end up getting injured and want to work their way back?
A: Just stay motivated and put in the work that you have to.
Q: You returned and you started making an immediate impact for Glass. How did it feel to be back out there your first couple games?
A: It felt like I never left. The whole time I was sitting down [on the bench] I was just thinking about how to help my team out.
Q: This team endured a lot: Injuries, sickness, all the things that probably go on behind the scenes that people don’t know about. How did you guys weather those times?
A: We just stuck with each other. We didn’t give up on each other. We just worked through everything, because we’re a family.
Q: What are your thoughts on the year in general? Do you consider it a success?
A: Yes and no. Yes, because we created a bond with each other that will never break. And no, because we didn’t make it to states. We got cut short in the second round.
Q: Talk about the Seminole District tournament. I think you had 19 points the first game and then 23 in the next game, with six assists and seven rebounds in the championship game against LCA. What was going through your head?
A: I had to prove a point, because my first game back against LCA, they beat us [on Jan. 24]. And I told them we’d see them in the championship. So I had to prove my point.
Q: Do you think you should have been named first team all-Seminole District?
A: Yes [laughs].
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: Steak.
Q: Favorite teacher at E. C. Glass?
A: I’d say Mr. [Andrew] Kramer. [Social studies.]
Q: What about a favorite movie?
A: “Bad Boys for Life.”
Q: What are you doing right now during this pandemic?
A: Still working out and playing basketball.
Q: How much time every day do you spend doing that?
A: Lifting, probably an hour. Basketball, more like three hours.
Q: Athletes have to constantly stay motivated. Is that tough to do on your own right now?
A: No, I’m used to doing things on my own, so it’s pretty easy.
Q: What would you like to see happen with basketball in the future? Are you trying to still go somewhere and play in college?
A: Yes.
Q: What does basketball mean to you?
A: I’ve been playing basketball since I was 5. And I wouldn’t trade it in for nothin’.
Q: There are no sports going on right now. Most of the high school state championships were canceled. There was no NCAA Tournament and no NBA currently. Is it weird for you to live in a world without basketball?
A: Yeah. I was planning on playing AAU again in the spring and summer.
Q: When you you think back about your career, what are some moments that you’ll remember?
A: My sophomore year I got moved up to varsity, and we won the regional championship. I didn’t really do anything, but I still got to practice with them, so that was cool.
Q: How did you develop that ability to drive into the lane and dish off the ball for the assist, because that’s a rare quality for a lot of basketball players?
A: I just enjoy getting my team involved, making them better. I’d rather get the assist than score.
Q: And what’s one thing people don’t know about you?
A: That I’m a funny person.
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.