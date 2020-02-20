There’s only one sign of Seminole District success inside the Amherst County High gym for the girls basketball team: a banner signifying a district tournament title won in the 1989-90 season, 30 years ago.
Every once in a while this season, coach Ron Carter pointed out that one banner to his players.
And every once in a while, they reminded him that maybe, just maybe, it was time to put up another one.
Doing so would require toppling not one but two Seminole giants. No easy task.
But Amherst (15-7), which entered the tourney as the No. 3 seed, defied 30 years’ worth of odds. It shocked second-seeded Brookville and then went on to defeat No. 1 E.C. Glass to claim the championship Tuesday evening.
“The girls, they wanted the opportunity to prove they could get it done,” Carter said before listed off some reasons for the tournament success. “So we just tried to get better at what we do. We tried to take away their strengths. And we’ve been shooting the ball a lot better the past few games.”
There’s been a lot of talk about district tournaments across the state the last few years. They used to carry more weight, deciding who advanced into region play.
Now, with no bearing on the postseason, the tourneys have taken a hit. Some districts narrowed the scope of their tourneys, like the Seminole did when it allowed only the top four teams this year, while others have canceled them altogether.
But don’t tell the Amherst girls the title is meaningless. To them, it meant the world.
They celebrated in each others’ arms Tuesday night. They hugged and kissed the trophy. They snapped pictures with it, their smiles broad, their hands raised, their newly earned first-place medals secure around their necks.
The win, of course, adds another banner to the gym. It also helps erase another painful period Carter said occurred more than a decade ago, which included what Carter referred to as a “60- to 70-game losing streak.”
Carter is in his fifth year as coach. Things have been steadily on the upswing the last few years, a new era that began, he noted, under former coaches Segar Jordan (now the boys coach) and then Jameson Brame. Tuesday night was the culmination of years of work.
“I’ve tried to tell them throughout the last five years that they’re not just playing for themselves,” Carter said, “but that at Amherst they’re playing for the team and for their community. And I’d bring up the fact that there’s only one banner, that they could do something special for the community and accomplish something for Amherst County.”
The Lancers begin postseason play tonight in Region 4D, where they’re the No. 4 seed. They host No. 5 Blacksburg (14-10) at 6 p.m. ACHS is one of 10 area teams in action tonight.
Get past the Bruins and the Lancers would face E.C. Glass, the region’s top seed, in the region semifinals, provided the Hilltoppers (19-3) defeat Jefferson Forest (5-17), the region’s eighth and bottom seed.
A state berth will be on the line in that semifinal game. It would be the fourth time Amherst and Glass have faced off in 2019-20. Glass won both regular-season meetings.
This basketball season is full of interesting storylines. There are the Glass girls, who after a decade of lackluster play, won the Seminole regular-season title after a fierce battle in the standings with Brookville.
There’re the Glass boys, who have endured numerous injuries and sicknesses to win the district title and now have serious momentum heading into their region tourney. In that same region there’s Jefferson Forest, trying to notch its second straight state tournament berth.
Amherst added its own story Tuesday.
Now, led by top contributors Nadia West (9.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg), Kendra Smith (9.2 ppg) and Jazmyne Smith (6.2 rpg), Amherst enters region play with much more confidence.
“I could tell at practice [this week] they were more confident,” Carter said. “They were loose. [At the district championship] a couple girls said before they stepped on the floor they were scared. But once they got over the nerves, they played well.
"Going forward they feel confident and feel like they’re able to compete with anybody in the region.”
