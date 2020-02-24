GRETNA — It was December, opening night of the new basketball season was back, and Gretna’s Ty’Nasia Witcher was a little frightened.
She stood on the court at E.C. Glass and, even though she was excited, couldn’t help but feel hesitant about being out there to start her junior campaign.
What if she went scrambling for a loose ball and someone crashed into her knee? Or if one of her legs gave out while she was running? What, then, would happen to her dreams, the ones that already had been dashed twice in the last two years?
It's understandable that the 16-year-old felt so unsure about playing basketball again. Witcher has suffered two ACL injuries, one that occurred before her freshman season and the other that took place prior to her sophomore season.
Her feelings from that night at E.C. Glass have faded with time. They’ve been replaced with confidence, with scoring binges and with a level of play that's taken the Dogwood District by storm.
So the 5-foot-8 Witcher smiles when she thinks about this season, her first full one in a Hawks uniform. She’s averaging 20 points per game and, together with best friend and guard Makeyla Mease, led the Hawks to their second straight Dogwood District regular-season crown last week.
“It feels great,” she said about being back, “because I never thought it was gonna happen again.”
The Hawks (17-5) open the postseason tonight in Region 2C when they host Patrick County at 6. Win two games in the region and they’ll receive an automatic berth into the VHSL’s Class 2 state tournament, which would be an unprecedented accomplishment.
Hawks coach Herb Daniel stood on the baseline Monday and talked about Witcher.
“She’s tearing it up,” he said.
His players were in the middle of a shootaround. Witcher was at the free-throw line, where she averages close to 80%. “Let’s see, there’s eight in a row,” Daniel said. And a moment later, “that's nine.”
Witcher isn’t just knocking down 15-footers and high-percentage jumpers, either. She’s rattling home an eye-popping 45% of her shots from 3-point range. She’s drained 89 3-pointers this season.
Daniel, in his 12th year, describes Witcher as “one of the most complete players” he’s seen.
“Her shooting ability is phenomenal,” he said. “And she loves this game.”
And yes, Witcher is in love with basketball. She works on her form constantly, studies the game, wants to be around it all the time.
But it hasn't always been that way.
During her eighth grade season, she injured her knee during a game. No one was sure how detailed the injury was, so Witcher played through the pain. After the season ended, doctors found she had torn not only her ACL but her MCL as well.
“I mean, just completely demolished her entire knee,” Daniel said.
The road to recovery was especially long, not only because of the severity of the injury but because of how long it had gone undiagnosed.
Witcher missed nearly all her freshman campaign. She returned in January that season, just in time to play about one month’s worth of basketball.
“She still outscored everybody in the district,” Daniel said.
She spent the summer rehabbing and finally reached the court again. Then, before her sophomore season began, Gretna played in a tournament at Parry McCluer High.
“And lo and behold, somebody goes into her the wrong way and she goes down,” Daniel recalled. “She said, ‘Coach, it’s my knee.’ And I’m like, ‘It’s impossible.’”
Witcher remembers thinking the same thing.
“Man, this can’t be for real,” she told herself at the time.
This time, she'd suffered a torn ACL in her other knee and was forced to miss her entire sophomore campaign.
Between the injuries, therapy and rehab, Witcher thought about giving up the game.
“I didn’t want to play,” she recalled, “but I love basketball, so I had to keep going.”
In an early season game against Tunstall, Witcher hit the floor hard once again.
“Hearts stopped,” Daniel recalled. “We were like, ‘Not again.’ But she got back up. She soldiered through.”
She’s become one of the most feared players in the Lynchburg area as a junior, averaging roughly seven rebounds per game to go with her 20-point average.
Last week, she reeled off a career high 45 points at Appomattox, a performance complete with nine 3-pointers.
She entered that game feeling a little slighted. Standout Appomattox player Shaniya Johnson had just been named Dogwood District player of the year.
“I felt like I should have gotten it,” Witcher said, so she went and proved her case at the Raiders' gym.
Witcher has been so successful because of her versatility. She’s being used as a forward to help leading rebounder Madison Walker (8.6 rpg) in the post but also had combine with Mease, a speedy player who averages better than 18 ppg, in the backcourt.
Mease and Witcher have been friends since elementary school. When Mease surpassed the 1,000 career points mark last week, Witcher picked up the assist.
Witcher followed that 45-point performance with 24 points to help Gretna defeat Chatham last week and earn the district crown.
“I’ve just noticed an aura about her,” Daniel said, “a confidence. People have come up and said, ‘How did you get that kid to shoot like that?’ I can’t take credit for it. It’s nothing that I did. She just loves the game.”
