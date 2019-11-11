By Ben Cates
Jared Glinski and his teammates heard the predictions all last week: Brookville’s regular-season finale against visiting E.C. Glass wouldn’t be pretty. Out of reach by the first quarter’s end. A deluge by halftime. That was the general consensus.
The Hilltoppers, after all, entered Stinger Stadium pelting teams by a 45-10 margin. It was a team people expect will dance come December.
But Brookville didn’t pay that any mind.
Despite 12 players, most of them starters, sidelined by injuries, the Bees entered with a plan.
It almost worked. BHS fell 19-18. It took a fourth-quarter field goal by Glass’ Tyler Garrett to seal the victory.
“Anybody who gets punched in the mouth first is gonna be surprised and scramble to regroup,” said Glinski, whose team took an early 6-0 lead and trailed 7-6 at halftime. “So that was our game plan coming in. And I think we did a good job of that, and that’s why we were able to compete.”
The valiant fight the youthful, sometimes inconsistent Bees put up last week bodes well for the future. It means Brookville (4-6) may prove a tough out when the VHSL playoffs begin for the Bees on Friday night. And it means after a rough, sometimes painful season, there’s a hungry bunch of young players waiting in the wings.
The sixth-seeded Bees travel to No. 3 Rockbridge County (8-2) on Friday for a first-round Region 3C playoff game scheduled for 7 p.m.
Brookville will bring along its stellar defense and work-in-progress offense.
“We’re really prepared,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Daquan Calloway said after Monday’s practice. “We’re coming in humble, with the right mindset. In the season we had some ups and downs, but overall, we’re a good, hard-fighting team. We’re gonna fight. It doesn’t matter who you are or where we’re playing. I know this team is gonna show up and play with all our hearts.”
Brookville already had proved that prior to putting Glass on the ropes. It nearly defeated Class 3 powerhouse Lord Botetourt (10-0) in the season opener. It lost its next two games by seven points for an 0-3 start, one of the worst beginnings to a season in school history.
“They’ve stayed the course all year,” Brookville head coach Jon Meeks said. “They’ve never quit. We’ve had four games that we’ve literally lost by one play. We could easily be sitting 8-2 right now, but we’re not.
“The beautiful thing about the playoffs is it really doesn’t matter what your record is. There are eight teams in the region, and if you want to get out of it, you’ve got to win three games. So we could care less about the regular season. We’ve put ourselves in a good spot to get in with a tough schedule, so Friday’s our Super Bowl.”
In his six seasons at BHS, Meeks always has fielded a strong defense. This year, Brookville has been blown out twice, by Heritage and Jefferson Forest. Both teams caught fire in the second half, while the Bees struggled.
“Both games were 14-7 with about six minutes left in the third,” Meeks recalled. “And then it was like everything that could go wrong did. … We’ve played 40 quarters of football up to this point, and I feel like we’ve only played bad for three.”
On Friday, one of BHS’ touchdowns was called back for a block in the back. Glass later made a goal-line stand on that same drive. There have been other mistakes that cost the Bees, too, most notably in the six-point loss to Botetourt and a seven-point loss to Roanoke’s Patrick Henry.
A loss never feels good, of course. But Friday’s performance resonated with Brookville players.
“It shows that even if you don’t come out on top, it’s a learning experience,” senior slot, running back and linebacker Daniel Garrett said. “It prepares you for the playoffs. Now it’s do or die.”
Brookville is more experienced on defense. On offense, it may have seven or eight freshmen and sophomores on the field for any given drive. And while the Bees rely on their senior leadership, Meeks also has been impressed with his younger players.
“They talked about it all week [prior to the Glass game]. They wanted to send the seniors out on a high note, since this was likely the last home game,” he said. “I think they accomplished that.”
Calloway has been impressed by the way his team fights, even though the injuries have ballooned lately to include senior running back Ryan North (out this Friday), receiver Zach Thompson (listed as 50-50 for this week) and sophomore running back Tayshaun Butler (likely back this week). Calloway thought back to the summer months when his teammates struggled through the heat, and to times during the season when they faced adversity.
“We’re looking at a whole new season: It’s playoff time,” he said. “Yes, [the loss to Glass] helps us, but at the same time, that’s in the past. We’re trying to move forward.”
They can do that Friday by taking down the Wildcats, whose only losses this year were to Spotswood and William Fleming.
But to make a significant playoff run, Brookville has to eliminate costly penalties and complete critical drives.
“These are like young-kid mistakes,’ Meeks said. “If we can just stop shooting ourselves in the foot in crucial moments, we can win these games.”
Glinski — the part-time running back, sometimes quarterback and linebacker who also makes special teams appearances — likes the mix of experienced and young players on the roster, like freshman QB Drake McDaniel and freshman receiver and defensive back Steve Preston, who has three touchdowns in three varsity games he’s appeared in.
Glinski thought back to last week, when all he heard was that Brookville didn’t stand a chance against Glass (8-2).
“When everybody’s talking like that, it puts a chip on your shoulder,” he said.
Daniel Garrett wants to see the same type of intensity in the playoffs that his team showed Friday. And Calloway said a lengthy playoff run will take focus.
“My hope going into this week,” he said, “is that we come out hard and keep swinging.”
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
