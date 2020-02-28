Prior to this winter, Jayllen Jones had never participated in indoor track and field. His athletic department at Altavista Combined School hadn’t offered the sport in decades.
But none of that stopped Jones, a junior who also serves as Altavista’s quarterback and as a guard on the basketball team.
His school began an indoor track team late last year. Now it’s state championship time and Jones leads the 55 dash field at the Class 1 and 2 meet after running a swift 6.62 in Friday’s preliminary round at Roanoke College.
Should he hold on for victory when the 55 dash finals are held today at 11:05 a.m., the 5-foot-9 Jones would become Altavista’s first indoor state running champion.
ACS, head coach Matt Deloach said, has not fielded an indoor track team in roughly 30 years. In the years since it had an indoor squad, athletes from the school have competed in events as unattached individuals.
This year’s roster featured 17 athletes: 16 boys and one girl, junior Casey Allen, an outdoor state champion in the high jump.
Allen enters today’s meet ranked second in the high jump at 5-2, just two inches behind favorite Makayla Morris of Prince Edward.
Deloach, who had previously coached at Jefferson Forest and Appomattox, had talked to administrators at Altavista about starting an indoor team prior to this year. The idea became a reality last fall, when the school began to gauge interest among the student body.
Athletes who compete on the school’s outdoor team were especially interested, Altavista athletic director Dean Hubbard said.
Deloach implemented a program that focuses on hip mobility, hoping his runners would generate more power as the season wore on.
“Obviously, they had God-given talent,” Deloach said, “but it was pretty raw.”
Because Altavista has no indoor track, athletes practiced in the hallways after school in cold weather. On days when the temperature was 35 degrees or above, they’d practice outside.
“It made them tougher,” Deloach said. “They quickly realized we weren’t gonna miss any practices.”
Eleven athletes qualified for the Class 1 and 2 state championships, which conclude at Roanoke College today. It begins with field event finals at 9:50 a.m. and concludes with the boys 4x400 relay at 2 p.m.
Among athletes to watch from ACS are Jones, Allen and Tanner Cox, who was named boys athlete of the year at the Region 2B/3B meet last week after winning the long jump and posting top-six finishes in the triple jump (fourth), 300 (fifth) and high jump (sixth).
Altavista, located in the VHSL’s Class 1, competes in Region 2B for track because not enough teams in their region, 1B, have indoor teams. So the Colonels went up against bigger schools at the regional, were one of the only Class 1 teams in the meet, and still came away with the boys team title, winning by 17 points.
In addition to Jones and Allen, fans should watch for the ACS boys 4x400 relay squad today. That quartet is comprised of Jones, Cox, JaQuallen Jones and Nick Brooks, and is seeded second, roughly two seconds behind favorite John Marshall.
“They’ve done really well,” Hubbard said of the indoor team. “I’m really proud of them. I think our kids have really enjoyed it.”
Altavista plans to continue fielding an indoor team and Hubbard said “the numbers will do nothing but grow” in the future.
