Perfection is pretty sweet.
E.C. Glass players readily admit that much. But after the most successful regular season for this midtown program in decades, there’s still work to be done, and the Hilltoppers are keeping their guard up.
“We’re very humble, but we’re still hungry, though,” first-year head coach Anitra Thomas said during Wednesday’s practice. That's become a motto in midtown this year. “We’re still hungry to go after more.”
With a 20-point win over Amherst on Tuesday, E.C. Glass completed its season sweep of the Seminole District. Fourteen wins and zero losses in district play — that’s something no one could dream about in the last 10 years, when Glass lost game after game, often by wide margins.
You’d have to give it to the Hilltoppers back then. Whatever they were, they were consistent, regularly finishing at or near the bottom of the district standings.
But this year has been different. Glass is 18-2 overall, has beaten all seven teams in the district at least twice, reeled off a 10-game winning streak at one point and punctuated all but three of its victories by double-digit margins.
“I feel like the tables have turned a little bit,” senior forward Mya Hamlet said. She’s averaging 13 points and nearly nine rebounds per game and is fresh off a 19-point performance against Amherst. “Brookville usually runs the Seminole, so for us to be able to run it feels really good. We feel like it brings something new to the city.”
Glass kicks off play in the four-team Seminole District tournament at 5:30 tonight. It will be the No. 1, of course, and face No. 4 Liberty Christian. In the second game, No. 2 Brookville and No. 3 Amherst battle at 7 p.m. Both games will be held at Glass.
Tonight’s game will be the fourth time Glass has played LCA this season. If the ‘Toppers win, they could play Brookville for the fourth time in the Seminole championship, slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Brookville. Glass met LCA and Brookville in an early season holiday tournament before beginning district play, and those games didn’t count toward district records.
“Beating a team four times within a season, that’s a tough task,” Thomas said. “On any given night you can be beat, specifically in this district.”
This Glass team is markedly different than other recent squads, partly because all five starters can score in bunches. In addition to Hamlet, notable scorers include guard Amari Osei (13 ppg) and center Jordyn Goode (11 ppg). Point guard Jamiyah Henry was in double figures Tuesday.
Henry has greatly improved, Thomas said, and is someone the coach can depend on to attack the paint and spread the floor out as teams try to pack the lane by guarding Goode and Hamlet in the playoffs.
“I love how we don’t depend on one person,” said Osei, who broke loose for 29 points in Glass’ season opener against Gretna. “We depend on everybody on the team.”
Goode never expected Glass to be this good. She remembers being on JV several years ago and traveling to and from games with the varsity team. The atmosphere on the bus, she said, was “toxic,” filled with “a lot of negativity.”
Losing can cause that sort of behavior. Now, Goode added, “everybody likes each other.”
“And I never thought we would have a coach like Coach Thomas change us around,” Goode said.
Thomas, a 2014 Brookville grad and one of the Bees’ all-time leading scorers, is fresh off a college career at Christopher Newport. She served as a Glass assistant in the 2018-2019 season.
Thomas accepted her current role in the middle of August. By September she had players working in the gym, a ritual they’ve carried on since then. In the offseason, she worked with them three days a week in the gym, she said, “doing agility, conditioning, running miles on the track and then coming in to play, lifting weights.”
The result: Glass is a close-knit team that plays fast-paced basketball.
“I feel like [our success] is a mixture of heart, talent and persistence,” Hamlet said. “We don’t give up even when we’re down. If we take an L, we’re right back in the gym the next day.”
For Goode, who loves the physicality of playing the post, the success has been rooted in off-the-court hangouts. Players go together to watch other high school games, take in college games together and, recently, served meals at the Daily Bread the morning after a game.
For Osei, here’s what it’s like to be perfect in the district: “It’s a great feeling to change the culture,” she said, “to have worked so hard and feel the outcome of that hard work.”
The Seminole sweep feels good. The last time Glass made waves was 2010 when it finished 18-6 and advanced to a state tournament, where it made a quick exit after also losing in the regional final.
“They didn’t even realize it was history they were making,” Thomas said of her team. “So I think for them, they’re just blessed to be here. They’re enjoying the ride.”
