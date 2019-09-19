It wasn’t surprising to see Garnet Manley III and Nick Rakes go head-to-head in a Seminole District match at Ivy Hill Golf Club this week.
The two seniors have been doing that all season, earning the title of the area’s most consistent young golfers.
You don’t get that distinction without practice. And these two have been on the go, first preparing for their final seasons by playing the sport year-round, then showing dedication throughout high school play.
So with the postseason approaching, they’ll prove tough to beat in their respective groupings. After next week’s Seminole District championships, where they’ll square off one final time, Manley will lead his Jefferson Forest squad into the Region 4D championship, while Rakes will command Rustburg in Region 3C.
“It’s been fun,” Manley said of playing with the Red Devils phenom. “It’s been good to have competition in this area.”
Both golfers own 67 averages in 18-hole events. Manley, who has been a constant presence on the junior golf circuit throughout 2019, sports a 70.7 average in high school events spanning his four-year career. Rakes’ 33 9-hole average has propelled him to medalist honors numerous times, like on Wednesday, when he bested Manley by one stroke at Ivy after the two went back and forth the majority of the match.
“I’m doing better than I thought I would,” Rakes said this week.
The RHS senior has been bolstered by his stellar putting and wedge play. Those strengths, and his composed state of mind, should make him one of the most feared golfers in the Class 3 state tournament, where he placed fourth one year ago.
He has brought his average down an eye-popping six strokes since then.
Manley, turning in scores roughly five strokes down from his ’18 average, has changed a lot since tying for 16th at the loaded Class 4 state tourney last October.
In the offseason, he began learning from Jeff Sprinkle, general manager at Botetourt Country Club.
“This is the first year I’ve actually had a swing instructor, and that’s brought my game to another level,” Manley said.
The results are obvious. His lowest round of the season: a 7-under 63 in the Woodford Classic in Wytheville.
Prior to that, Manley faced off against some of the nation’s best junior golfers, playing in tournaments up and down the East Coast. He won five of those events before high school play began in August.
Manley even played during a hurricane earlier this month. His match, the National Junior Golf Association’s National Championship, was cut short after winds and rains associated with Hurricane Dorian lashed the Conway, South Carolina, course. He posted a runner-up finish after his second nine holes on the second and final day of action were canceled.
“We’ve been going pretty hard,” Manley said of his non-stop schedule. “It feels like it’s worth it. From the spring to the summer, you could see the scores going lower and lower.”
Rakes knows a thing or two about dipping into the low 60s himself. He fired a 64 this season. He focused on putting in the offseason, which he said “pushed me over the line this year,” but his wedge play has been spectacular.
“Those are my rock solid foundation,” Rakes said of his Titleist clubs.
But in interviews, Rakes places the emphasis on his team rather than himself. Rustburg should compete at the region and state levels, backed by players like Cade Bigham, Nick Cross and Charlie Riddle.
“I just think Rustburg has one of the best chances to go to states this year,” Rakes said. “Hopefully [we] can keep the good scores going.”
JF has been consistent, too, with Caleb DeBass and Jonathan Peterson averaging in the 70s for 18 holes and the mid-to-high 30s in nine-hole events.
The Cavaliers finished the regular season 21-0 by besting a four-team Seminole District field at Colonial Hills on Thursday. They garnered their sixth straight Seminole District regular-season title with the victory and have only lost one district match in that time, posting a 139-1 record, according to records provided by Garnet Manley Jr., JF’s golf coach.
But things will prove especially difficult should JF reach the Class 4 state tourney. Jamestown, the 2018 state champ, returned all its top golfers this year. Blacksburg, the 2017 state champion, will also be in the mix.
Both the Class 3 and 4 state tourneys will be held Oct. 14 and 15. First it’s on to region play. JF takes part in 4D on Oct. 2 at Ivy, its home course, while Rustburg travels to Staunton for the 3C championships Oct. 7.
“It’s all about getting them to peak at the right team,” Manley said of JF.
Garnet Manley Jr. said he and his son will pull for Rakes when the golfers go their separate ways for the postseason.
“They’re both playing well,” Manley Jr. said. “Just making an incredible amount of birdies. It’s been pretty fun to watch, over the last couple years in particular. They don’t disappoint.”
