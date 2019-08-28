From staff reports
Following hip surgery two years ago, Brock Hartson thought his playing days were done. No longer would he toe the rubber in the minors. At 24 years old, the pitcher chose to retire.
The hiatus didn’t last long, though. After one season away from the game, Hartson asked the Cleveland Indians organization for another shot, and the decision paid off.
On Wednesday, in his 11th appearance since re-entering professional baseball, the right-hander put together a stellar performance to help the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 3-0 shutout over Wilmington at City Stadium.
Hartson matched the longest outing of his career Wednesday by throwing seven innings, which also marked a new season high. The Houston native went four-plus innings without giving up a hit before Sebastian Rivero finally broke through with a two-out single.
Hartson, who struck out a season-high seven batters to match another career high, allowed just two base runners. In the fourth, Brewer Hicklen worked a one-out walk, but Hartson induced a flyout and groundout to get out of the frame.
Hartson (2-2) threw just 87 pitches, 55 for strikes, as he picked up his second win of the year.
Reliever Aaron Pinto, who earned his third save on the year, was sharp, too. He allowed one hit in two shutout frames, didn’t walk a batter and struck out two.
The combined two-hitter was the second Hillcats pitchers have registered in the last four days.
Michael Gigliotti accounted for the other hit for Wilmington (79-55) on his one-out double in the ninth.
Lynchburg (61-69) also recorded its first shutout win in two-plus weeks and seventh overall.
Offensively, the Hillcats did all their damage early.
Following Tyler Freeman’s one-out single and stolen base in the first, Mitch Reeves sent a line-drive single to center field to give the Hillcats a 1-0 lead.
As part of a three-hit frame in the third, Gavin Collins smacked a two-run double to center to cap the scoring.
Steven Kwan and Freeman had two hits apiece to lead Lynchburg, which tallied eight total hits.
The Hillcats — who will play all five of their remaining games at City Stadium — and Blue Rocks wrap up their four-game series at 6:30 p.m. today.