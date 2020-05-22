E.C. Glass graduate and Mary Washington junior Moses Hutchison on Friday was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors college division men's tennis player of the year.
Hutchison headlined a list of five players with area ties to be honored by the organization in either the college division or university division.
Hutchison, in addition to being named player of the year, was named to the college division first team for both singles and doubles.
Before the season came to an early end because of the coronavirus, he went 4-2 in singles play, which included a win over the sixth-ranked player in Division III. Hutchison beat opponents on four nationally ranked teams and also posted a 6-0 mark in doubles.
Friday's honor follow's up his male spring athlete of the year award from UMW and recognition from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association as a regional player to watch in the Atlantic South.
Three University of Lynchburg players, including Appomattox grad Colton Mullins, landed spots on the VaSID all-state college division second team.
Mullins, with partner Daniel Christian earned a spot in the doubles category after going 6-1 this season. Juan Borga and Christian were earned second-team recognition for singles.
Liberty sophomore Josh Wilson earned a second-team nod for singles in the university division. He is the first player in program history to be named to the VaSID all-state singles team in two consecutive seasons.
