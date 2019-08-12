Falling River Country Club, paced by R.E. Lee Invitational champion Chase Mayberry, used two solid rounds at Ivy Hill Golf Club and Colonial Hill Golf Club to claim the CVAGA men's Hall of Fame Tournament over the weekend.
Falling River posted a two-day total of 1,010 to edge Boonsboro Country Club by nine strokes.
Marshall Tinsley, the CVIGT champion representing Winton Country Club, claimed the individual title with a two-day total of 139. He finished two shots ahead of Mayberry and Jefferson Forest senior Garnet Manley III.
Rustburg senior Nick Rakes, who recently claimed medalist honors at the Heritage Invitational and represented Falling River, finished fourth with a two-day total of 142.
Bert Allen, of Boonsboro, won the senior division by nine shots over Brian Stanley (Colonial Hills) and Rick Bendall (Boonsboro). Faber Jamerson (Falling River) won the professional division title by eight shots over Poplar Grove's Jacob Mast.