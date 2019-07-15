At Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Appomattox County graduate Jillian Drinkard is six shots off the lead after posting a 6-over-par 76 on the first day at the Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship.
Drinkard is locked in a five-way tie for eighth place after salvaging a day that included two double bogeys and five bogeys by recording three birdies and eight pars at the par-70 course.
The Methodist University freshman is coming off a strong first year of college in which she was named the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s Division III national freshman of the year.
The Women’s Am features 36 holes of stroke-play qualifying, which wraps up with today’s round. The top 16 golfers then advance to Wednesday’s match play, which begins with round of 16 and quarterfinals, and wraps Thursday with semifinal matches and the 18-hole championship.
Rebecca DiNunzio, a Virginia Tech signee out of Norfolk’s Granby High, leads the field after finishing with an even-par 70. She leads Mallory Hetzel, head women’s golf coach at ODU, by one stroke.
Drinkard is scheduled to tee off today at 9:30 a.m.
