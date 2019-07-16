From staff reports
At Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Appomattox County graduate Jillian Drinkard shot 13-over par in Tuesday’s final round of stroke play and failed to advance to match play in the Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship.
Drinkard finished two shots behind Emma Landis, who earned the 16th and final qualifying spot in Wednesday’s match play.
Drinkard, a rising sophomore at Methodist University, shot 6 over in Monday’s first round but struggled on the front nine Tuesday. She was 11 over at the turn with two bogeys, three double bogeys and one triple bogey at the par-5 sixth.
She was at even par on the back after birdieing No. 17, but she ended with a double bogey at No. 18 to finish stroke play at 19 over.
Drinkard was playing for the first time since finishing 12th in last month’s Donna Andrews Invitational at Boonsboro Country Club.
Rebecca DiNunzio, a Virginia Tech signee out of Norfolk’s Granby High, claimed medalist honors by finishing at 6-under 134 and seven shots ahead of Kendall Turner. Turner, a recent graduate of Great Bridge High and a James Madison University signee, topped DiNunzio by four shots in the 2018 VHSL Girls State Open.