Lynchburg was one out away from getting through the top of the eighth inning with a lead Thursday night against Winston-Salem at City Stadium.
Then disaster struck.
It took three pitchers to finally record the final out of the frame, but not before the Dash scored six runs and had eight straight batters reach in a 9-4 victory that prevented the Hillcats from gaining ground in the Northern Division second-half standings.
The Hillcats (58-66) trail Salem by five games and are 3 1/2 games back of Potomac in the race for the division’s second playoff spot. Salem’s magic number to eliminate Lynchburg is five.
Hillcats right-hander Justin Garza (6-9), who took over with two outs in the sixth inning, quickly got the first two outs of the eighth before the Dash (67-55) got going.
Carlos Perez doubled to center and pinch runner JJ Muno scored on Jameson Fisher’s single to tie the score at 4.
Jonathan Teaney entered and allowed a single to Johan Cruz and walked Tate Blackman to load the bases.
Yeyson Yrizarri and Steele Walker drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks to put the Dash ahead 6-4, and Tyler Frost ripped his 26th double of the season to left to clear the bases for a five-run edge.
Teaney faced five batters and did not record an out. He allowed two hits, three walks and four runs.
Hillcats right fielder Jodd Carter hit his 11th homer of the season, and first since July 3, in the sixth inning to break a tie and put Lynchburg ahead 4-2.