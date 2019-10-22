For nearly four decades, there has been one constant at sporting events throughout the Lynchburg area: A sharply dressed reporter with a smile on his face and a camera thrown over his shoulder.
He might wave to the crowd, stop and talk to fans or mingle with coaches in between the action.
He’s not the center of attention, of course; the games are. But inevitably the chants from student sections begin, first as a faint solo, then as a chorus complete with five rhythmic stomps.
“Den-nis Car-ter!!” Boom boom boom-boom-boom. “Den-nis Car-ter!!”
Yes, the students hope to get the journalist’s attention so he’ll turn and film them for WSET’s 11 p.m. broadcast. But the chants, which began long ago at a local high school, are also a testament to how much people in Lynchburg and beyond love Dennis Carter.
He’s been a staple in homes and at games for 36 years. The longevity alone is impressive. But here’s something else equally striking: The Carter fans see on TV is the same one they see at games, or at the grocery store, or out at a local restaurant.
What you see is what you get. And what you get with Carter is this: No matter the day, no matter the season, no matter how he feels, the smile is always there, genuine and bright.
“I think I’m happy because I have a great job,” Carter said in an interview Tuesday. “I’m happy because I wouldn’t want to do anything other than what I’ve been doing for a lot of years now. And I know I’m gonna miss it.”
He’ll miss it because on Dec. 31, Carter will sign off at ABC 13 for the final time. The outlet’s sports director announced his retirement, effective at the year’s end, on the air last week.
His departure will mark the end of an era for local sports. He began working at WSET in 1983 after a four-year stint at a Danville radio station, WBTM, where he first broke into the communications field writing 30-second commercials and jumpstarting a three- to four-minute sportscast during evening commutes. During that time, Carter also wrote part-time for the Danville Register and provided occasional stories to WSET, which did not have a Danville bureau in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.
He became a fixture on the Lynchburg sports scene by regularly working six days a week, plowing through 80-hour work weeks and getting to as many games as possible, all while anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. sports segments.
“He has a genuine passion for what he does,” WSET anchor/reporter Dave Walls said. “… To do this for 36 years, you have to love it, or it will break you down, and he never has, because he still gets the same kick out of it now that he did on Day 1.”
Walls said he and his coworkers have a nickname for Carter: “Smilin’ Dennis.”
“He’s the same smiling guy off the air,” Walls added. “That’s kind of rare to find in our work.
“He’s exactly the same off the air as he is on the air. … He’s just the nicest man you’ll find in this business.”
Carter began this year by trying to cut back on his work load.
“But I failed miserably,” he said. “I find myself wanting to come in on the weekend, ‘cause I know if I don’t come in and work, then we’re not getting things covered that we need to cover. And then I’d feel guilty that I’m not doing my job.”
That job took him to the 1999 college football national championship game, when Virginia Tech played Florida State. It took him to the Elite 8 this year, where he watched Virginia’s men’s basketball team win in thrilling fashion before claiming the national title in April. It’s taken him to local stadiums for countless Friday night football games. He’s watched athletes come and go, some to the next level and some to the level beyond that.
No level of competition, though, has been more important to Carter than high school sports. After all, it was in a high school gym that the chants began. And it was a high school, Appomattox County High, he had in mind years ago when he developed his now famous growl on the air: “The Raiders.”
“I just liked the way it rolled off the tongue,” Carter said of the nickname, which has sort of become his calling card over the years, one of the things he does on air to have fun with his broadcasts.
He’s always found the atmosphere at high school games appealing.
“People just seem so excited about it,” he said. “It’s just fun to be out there, and they’re out there playing for the love of the game. It’s not like they’re trying to get out there for their personal stats or anything. They want to go out there and see their team win that game, and they’ll do whatever they can.”
Now, after a career that spans more than 40 years, Carter hopes to settle down and spend time with family: his son, 28-year-old Ryan, lives in Richmond; his father, 92-year-old Lewis, is a Danville native.
And there’s Carter’s wife, Regina. The couple has been married 30 years and dated for 6½ years prior to that, but they’ve always worked opposite schedules. Regina gets up early and works during the day; Dennis works in the afternoons and usually doesn’t arrive home until about 2 a.m.
“We’ve been like two ships passing in the night,” Carter said. “And it’s mainly my fault. I take the blame. So I decided to spend more time with Regina.”
He’s received all sorts of letters and messages since announcing his retirement, and there likely will be sendoffs at local games the next few months, creating something akin to a victory lap for Carter.
But he’ll miss the action. You don’t put in long hours doing that sort of work if you don’t love it. He’ll miss telling stories about local athletes. And he’ll miss talking to his audience, although he’s already told people at WSET he’s willing to fill in occasionally after he retires.
“When you feel like you’ve done a good job, a good story, a good piece on someone, there’s a certain amount of satisfaction that you have,” Carter said. “It’s a good feeling inside when you feel like you’ve made someone happy by reporting on them or telling their story to a lot of people.”
Still, he said, “I’m looking forward to that next phase.”
Then he smiled, and it was the same big, jovial and passionate smile that’s lit up his face — and passed along happiness to others, too — for decades.
“But,” Carter added, “I will miss sports. No doubt about that.”
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
