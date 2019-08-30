Johan Cruz delivered the go-ahead bases-clearing double in the eighth inning and Winston-Salem scored four times in the final two innings to defeat Lynchburg 5-1 in the opener of the final regular-season series Friday night at City Stadium.
Cruz, the Dash shortstop, laced a 3-1 offering from Randy Valladares into right field to score Evan Skoug, Yeyson Yrizarri and Steele Walker to break a 1-all tie. Cruz was thrown out trying to advance to third on the play.
The go-ahead double ruined Hillcats starter Juan Mota's sterling outing. The right-hander, who fell to 3-4 since being promoted to Lynchburg in mid-July, pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in a Hillcats uniform. He scattered five hits, allowed three runs (all earned), walked one and matched his season high with nine strikeouts.
Craig Dedelow hit an inside-the-park homer to left field with two outs in the first inning, and the one-run cushion stood for Dash starter Taylor Varnell until the sixth inning.
Tyler Freeman led off the sixth with a double and advanced to third on Mitch Reeves' double. Gavin Collins' sacrifice fly scored Freeman and advanced Reeves to third, but Will Benson grounded out and relief pitcher Wyatt Burns struck out Jonathan Laureano to end the Hillcats' scoring threat.
The Hillcats loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but Laureano grounded out to end that frame.
Luis Ledo worked around a leadoff walk to Jodd Carter to keep the Hillcats off the board in the ninth.
Dash first baseman Jameson Fisher hit a leadoff homer in the ninth off Justin Garza for the game's final run and hit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.