MEN'S SOCCER

Randolph 11, Regent 0

The WildCats picked up their first victory of the season in sterling fashion, scoring six goals in the first half to overwhelm visiting Regent.

Randolph's Noah Carney and reserve Ashton Poythress each led the way with two goals for RM (1-3-1).

Nelson County grad Wesley Boor also scored, letting loose a shot that settled in the right corner to make it 7-0. Jefferson Forest grad Garrett Toms picked up his first two collegiate assists. Regent registered just two shots on goal. 

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Washington and Lee 3, Lynchburg 0

Senior Sydney Frink put up a double-double, swatting 18 kills and reaching for 11 digs, but visiting Washington and Lee had no trouble dispatching the Hornets in a game that served as both teams' ODAC opener. 

The Hornets (7-2) fell 25-21, 25-20 and 25-20. UL libero Lauren Stanford finished with a team-high 14 digs, while freshman Abbi Leeper added eight kills. The Generals (7-3) were led by Brynne Gould's 13 kills and eight digs. 

Randolph 3, Emory & Henry 1

In Emory, the Randolph WildCats dropped the first set 25-15 before storming back to win three straight and earn a 3-1 victory. 

Randolph (5-2) won the subsequent sets 24-17, 25-20 and 26-24. Mackenzie Ambrose finished with 11 kills and 14 digs for the WildCats, Sam Verhaagan recorded 25 digs and Lauren Morgan added nine kills. 

 

