In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, five Randolph College players reached double figures to help the WildCats defeat New Paltz 86-73 in the first of two games at the Cruzin Classic inside the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center.
Jerry Goodman led the way with 18 points, including draining 4 of 8 shots from beyond the arc. Amherst County grad CJ Loving and Brian Smith each added 14 points. Loving also finished with nine rebounds for Randolph (5-6), while Smith dished out nine assists. Evan Makle scored 11 points off the bench, while Zach Hinton also chipped in 11.
Randolph returns to action today at 10 a.m. against Coe College.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Liberty 68, Kansas City 44
In Kansas City, Missouri, Keyen Green scored 15 points and Emily Lytle added 10 to help the Flames record their fifth straight victory by charging past Kansas City in the de facto championship game of the Roo Holiday Classic at the Swinney Center.
The Flames (7-6) led from start to finish. Asia Todd (6 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) was named tournament MVP. Liberty downed eight 3-pointers, matching a season high, and outscored Kansas City 30-18 in the paint.
Marymount 60, Lynchburg 56
In Daytona Beach, Florida, No. 18 Marymount held on despite being outscored 13-7 in the fourth quarter in the Daytona Beach Shootout.
Abby Oguich finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for the Hornets (6-4). Maggie Quarles and Lizzie Davis also scored 11 for UL.
The Hornets trailed the majority of the game, but cut the deficit to two points, 55-53, on Carolyn Noe’s 3-pointer with 4:40 remaining. But Marymount was resilient, outscoring Lynchburg 24-11 with its bench play and 32-24 in the paint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.