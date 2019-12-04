From staff reports
In Ferrum, Lynchburg senior guard Chance Greene unloaded 28 points and Tharon Suggs added 13, but Ferrum knocked down 16 3-pointers and received stellar play from its bench to earn a 78-73 victory in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action Wednesday night at Swartz Gymnasium.
The Panthers (3-4, 1-1 ODAC) finished with 41 bench points, including an 18-point performance from James Smith, who made 6 of 10 3s, and a 10-point night from Kajuan Madden-McAfee. No Ferrum starter was in double figures.
Lynchburg, which fell to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in the ODAC, trailed by nine, 42-33, at halftime, and outscored the Panthers 40-36 in the second frame. Greene added seven rebounds and five assists, while Suggs also hauled down seven rebounds. Dow Dunton came off the bench to score 10 points for the Hornets, who shot 47.4% from the field compared to Ferrum’s 50%.
The Panthers shot 51.6% from 3-point land (16 of 31). Lynchburg has lost three of its last four games.
Randolph 89, Washington and Lee 68
In Lexington, five Randolph players scored in double figures, including Brian Smith and Jerry Goodman with 17 each, and the WildCats shot the lights out from beyond the arc to improve to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the ODAC.
Amherst County grad CJ Loving added 14 points, while Zach Hinton and Justin Lowe each finished with 12. The Wildcats drained 15 of 22 3-pointers (68.2%), including 9 of 14 in the first half. Goodman buried all five of his 3-point attempts.
W&L’s Curtis Mitchell led his team with 21 points.
Women
Lynchburg 58, Randolph 49
Erin Green led the way with 18 points, Carolyn Noe added 13 and Abby Oguich chipped in 12 as the visiting Hornets defeated rival Randolph.
Oguich led Lynchburg (5-2, 3-0 ODAC) with seven rebounds in a game that featured 12 lead changes. The Hornets and WildCats each scored 32 points in the paint. Lynchburg capitalized off 18 Randolph turnovers, converting them into 14 points. Yanessa Cabrera led RC (2-5, 0-3) with 16 points, while Lanaysia Gonzalez added 13. Kalyn Banks finished with a team-high nine rebounds.
