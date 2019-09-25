Women’s Soccer
Lynchburg 1, C. Newport 1
In Newport News, Sarah Barnes gave Lynchburg a 1-0 lead with a corner kick early in the second half, but No. 2 Christopher Newport forced a double-overtime stalemate.
Alyssa Rudy fed a pass to Barnes in the box in the 46th minute for give the Hornets (4-2-1) a 1-0 lead. But CNU’s Riley Cook answered with the equalizer in the 66th minute. CNU is now 7-0-2.
Randolph 7, Averett 3
It was a record-book kind of day for Randolph junior Sara Bane, who scored five goals, including her team’s first three in a 24-minute period to open the game, and the WildCats (4-1-2) scratched up winless Averett.
Bane now has nine goals in six games for Randolph.
William Peace 7, Sweat Briar 0
William Peace scored five first-half goals and Raine Greene finished with a hat trick for the visiting Pacers (3-4-1), who easily took care of Sweet Briar (0-6-0).
MEN’S SOCCER
Randolph 4, Piedmont 1
A pair of former local high school standouts led Randolph to victory over Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Piedmont International (4-2-1).
After Gabe Kruger and Kyle Wade gave the WildCats a 2-0 lead with goals in the 13th and 37th minute, respectively, Nelson County grad Wes Boor found the back of the net in the 43rd minute. Jefferson Forest alum Garrett Toms added another goal in the 83rd minute for the WildCats (5-3-1).
VOLLEYBALL
Bridgewater 3, Lynchburg 1
In Bridgewater, senior libero Lauren Stanford became Lynchburg’s new career leader in digs, but the Hornets dropped the final two sets to the Eagles (15-1).
Stanford finished Wednesday’s match with 10 digs and took over the school mark with 1,646 career digs.
UL (8-5) also received 13 kills and seven digs from Sydney Frink, but fell in set scores 25-8, 15-25, 26-24 and 25-19.
Randolph 3, Ferrum 1
In Ferrum, Mackenzie Ambrose swung her way to 17 kills, Tomi-Lauren McGinnis added 14 kills and the WildCats took care of the Panthers 22-25, 25-22, 25-13 and 25-18. Taylor Webb added 44 assists for Randolph (7-6), while Ambrose punctuated her double-double performance with 14 digs and three aces.
FIELD HOCKEY
Randolph-Macon 9, Sweet Briar 0
At Amherst High, the Vixens managed just three shots and fell to 2-5 in the loss to Randolph-Macon. RM, meanwhile, had 36 total shots.
From wire reports
