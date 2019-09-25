Less than two minutes remained on the clock Wednesday at Shellenberger Field when Harry Pinkerton knocked a shot into the right side of the goal.
Washington and Lee’s bench erupted in jubilation as their teammates on the field leaped in celebration at Pinkerton’s score. One hundred and seven minutes of extra effort seemingly had gone down the drain for the Lynchburg men’s soccer team.
But the Generals’ excitement lasted just seconds.
Thanks to an offside call on the play, the Hornets survived. After the final two minutes elapsed, players collapsed onto the turf with nothing left in the tank after battling to a 0-0 double-overtime draw.
“Always gonna be a tough game between two good teams,” Washington and Lee coach Michael Singleton said.
The Hornets (3-3-2) and Generals, battling in a contest that doesn’t count toward Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings, for the second time in two years left with a double-overtime tie.
The last time either team picked up a win in the series was two years ago, when Lynchburg completed a season sweep of the Generals in 2017. W&L — ranked 13th in the D3Soccer.com poll and fourth in the United Soccer Coaches poll — was left searching for its first win against Lynchburg since a regular-season contest on Oct. 12, 2016.
For Washington and Lee (6-1-2), frustration set in immediately after Wednesday’s game. There were calls that didn’t go its way, and the costly mistake in the game’s final minutes. But before their next game, the Generals say they need to most work on taking advantage of opportunities and correcting the details.
“I think our guys have gotta learn some lessons. We’ve got to play faster in the final third. That’s what we’re really trying to take from this game,” Singleton said.
“We took a few too many extra prep touches and let defenders make ecovery runs and block shots and let the goalkeeper set up a little more than we should have.”
W&L finished with 22 shots to Lynchburg’s 11. Half of the Generals’ shots were on target.
Lynchburg goalkeeper Kyle Gallagher, though, came up big throughout the game. The junior tallied a career-high 11 saves. And in front of him, UL’s back line — which features three of four new faces this season — came up with big stops.
“For the most part, they did well. They were under a lot of pressure,” UL coach Chris Yeager said, “and Kyle came up big with some big saves, as well. [I’m] getting a lot of gray hair.”
Among the highlights for Lynchburg’s defense was Nick Foley’s slide tackle to save a goal in the first overtime.
Entering as part of a number of lineup changes in the second half, Foley stopped a W&L player from getting off a shot after he beat another defender.
“I guess I just had pretty good positioning,” the junior center back said. “When he got under pressure, I was on the cover, and if he breaks that pressure, I’m there.
“We kept a zero; that’s what we want. But there were still some chances that shouldn’t have gotten past us.”
The Hornets offensively were sloppy in the first half by trying to do too much in the midfield rather than playing open players, and often gave away the ball with sloppy passes.
“That’s part of being simple: if you can keep the ball, it’s much easier. But as soon as you give it away, you’re chasing forever,” Yeager said of what he told his team.
The Hornets haven’t scored a goal now in 319 minutes of game time, since Luke Mega’s goal against Oglethorpe on Sept. 13.
W&L and Lynchburg will meet in their official ODAC regular-season game on Oct. 16 in Lexington.
UL will open conference play against Roanoke this Saturday.
The Hornets battled the Maroons to open the season back on Aug. 30, in another match that doesn’t count toward conference standings. Following their 4-1 loss then, the Hornets believe they’re ready to exact revenge this time around.
“No doubt about it,” Yeager said when asked if his team’s season-opening loss to Roanoke still stings. “I said it to them there [after the game], ‘I hope you remember it, because I do.’ It was awful.”
Emily Brown covers the ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.