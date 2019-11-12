Four decades ago, Enza Steele had reached the pinnacle of the high school coaching world, leading her field hockey team to the state championship game in her first season at the helm of any program. Immediately, a chance to move up to the college level came, and she accepted.
The college coaching career, though, was nearly over as quickly as the opportunity came about.
Flash back to Steele’s first season at Lynchburg College (now the University of Lynchburg). Forty-one years ago, Steele wasn’t a household name around the college. Back then, she was just a new coach. And field hockey players at the school responded appropriately.
They weren’t used to putting in the work Steele expected. On the mile run she sent them on, players would run half a mile, then sit on the curb waiting out the expected time frame for completion of the entire mile.
Their lack of work ethic pushed Steele to the brink of quitting. Until Karen Bonsack visited her apartment one Sunday afternoon.
“She told me, ‘You can’t leave,” Steele recalled. And Bonsack, a player at the time, kept coming back with the same message until Steele was convinced.
Bonsack’s teammates followed suit with improved discipline, and the results were immediate. The Hornets went on to finish with a winning record and 11 victories.
Field hockey at Lynchburg, under Steele, became one of the school’s most successful programs. Over the next 40 years, Steele and the Hornets have recorded 591 more wins.
And Steele, this season, reached the 600-win milestone in the regular-season finale on Nov. 3, becoming just the fifth coach in any NCAA division to reach the mark.
In 41 years, Steele has captured 20 Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships and recorded 37 winning seasons for a .720 winning percentage. The streak currently stands at 21 straight winning campaigns.
While players got on board after that rough adjustment period, and Steele stayed to begin her impressive career, the coach, like her players, has learned discipline and perseverance to get to where she is.
“Sometimes there’s not a whole lot of sleep,” she admitted. “Sometimes you’re on edge.”
But Steele kept going, even as she started a family and raised children, both of whom are now grown and on their own.
In the days when her kids were growing up, though, she did whatever it took to stay on top of all her responsibilities, as both a coach and a mom.
There were days when her son and daughter were young that she’d bring them to campus and drop them off at the dorms, where she’d hire students to do some babysitting while she ran practices.
Other times, Steele headed to Lynchburg to fulfill coaching duties while holding on to both of her kids herself, like the time when Traci Daniels (then Traci Wille) visited campus with her parents on the weekend and wanted to meet the coach.
When the admissions office called Steele at home, she quickly gathered her children, took her daughter by the hand and put her son in a carrier on her back and met the family at Lynchburg— and Wille decided she’d play for the woman who wore multiple hats, eventually becoming an all-conference performer.
In addition to serving as their coach, Steele became a de facto mom for players like Wille while they were away from home. So on top of watching film and preparing for practices, recruiting and spending hours on the bus for road trips, Steele has been an emotional support and an advocate for her players.
Junior midfielder Emily Dudley said she still can’t figure out how Steele knew about a relationship issue she had, but Steele did, and was there for the tears.
“She understands us,” junior forward Maggie Chiappazzi said of Steele.
Chiappazzi said her coach — who explained some of the office time she spends with athletes is going through flashcards or preparing for upcoming exams — also has worked with her in her specific field of study, health and physical education.
“She helped me both on the field and off the field become a better person,” said Chiappazzi, adding her coach has “helped me realize my potential” when it comes to her talent on the field.
Daniels is one of the hundreds of players turned family members, of sorts, to come through the Lynchburg field hockey program that Steele still keeps up with. For Homecoming and other games, players who played decades ago have made the trek back to Lynchburg.
Bonsack, the woman who years ago convinced Steele to stay at Lynchburg, sent an email to Steele in the last week.
Steele also has experienced several “full-circle” moments with former players, she said, as she rattled off a list of names of players who’ve gone on to follow in their coach’s footsteps.
Mindy McCord (then Mindy Manolovich), for example, now coaches lacrosse at Division I Jacksonville, and Andrea McPike (then Andrea Fleming) is a high school field hockey coach who has sent three of her athletes to play for Steele at Lynchburg.
“I call them my grandkids,” Steele said of players like Hayden Shockley, currently a junior defender for the Hornets.
Recently, Steele added, former players were among the “at least 200” people who sent messages of congratulations after she hit the 600-win mark.
That plateau, she explained, only recently seemed like an attainable goal.
“When I reached 500 and knew how well we’d been playing, I knew 600 was within reach,” she said.
Now that she’s eclipsed that number, every additional win “is just icing,” — though she wouldn’t mind a personalized parking spot at UL for accomplishing the feat, a message she said she relayed, jokingly, to athletic director Jon Waters.
Parking space or not, though, Steele still is going headfirst after win No. 603. Her Hornets (18-3) will face undefeated Centre (18-0) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament as they work to add another tally to Steele’s total. The contest, in Lynchburg's 21st national tournament appearance, is set for 1:30 p.m. today on the Colonels’ field.
The coach and players, coming off their second straight ODAC title and riding a 13-game win streak, are confident heading in. The teams are similar in style, which should make for a “hard-fought” battle, Steele said, but definitely one the Hornets can win, she told her team.
And with all of her experience, and the results this year to show for the work Steele and her coaching staff have put in, why wouldn’t players believe a trip to the Sweet 16 is within reach?
“When she says stuff like, ‘We are the better team,’ we know we definitely are the better team,” Chiappazzi said, “because she can just [know] that [about] us.”
