In Florence, Alabama, Kenysha Coulson scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures and North Alabama exploded for 30 third-quarter points to seize control in an 86-75 victory over Liberty on Saturday at Flowers Hall.
The Lions (16-6, 7-3 ASUN Conference) shot 10 of 17 from the field with five 3-pointers in the third quarter and led for the game’s final 19 minutes, 8 seconds.
Ivy Wallen had 18 points and nine assists, and Ansley Eubank and Olivia Noah each scored 13 points.
The Flames (12-11, 5-5) took a 17-7 lead on Ashtyn Baker’s layup with 2:21 remaining in the first quarter, but the Lions responded with a 16-5 run to take a 23-22 lead on Eubank’s 3-pointer with 4:14 left in the second quarter.
UNA led 34-31 at the half and the Flames tied it on Emily Lytle’s 3-pointer, but the Lions took the lead for good on Brittany Panetti’s jumper in the paint.
Liberty forward Keyen Green led all players with 23 points and nine rebounds.
Lytle scored 14, Asia Todd added 11 and Baker finished eight points before fouling out.
Bridgette Rettstatt returned to the rotation and added six points and six rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench.
Guilford 61, Lynchburg 44
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Lindsay Gauldin scored 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting and added nine rebounds and four steals as Guilford never trailed in beating Lynchburg at Ragan-Brown Field House.
Julie Carini scored 16 points and Miracle Walters added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Quakers (12-8, 8-7 ODAC).
Lexi Hall scored nine points off the bench for the Hornets (9-12, 6-8). Abby Oguich added six points and 11 rebounds.
Eastern Mennonite 61, Randolph 50
Chloe Roach led all scorers with 24 points and Eastern Mennonite used a dominant third quarter to pull away and defeat Randolph at Giles Gymnasium.
The Royals (4-16, 3-11 ODAC) shot 50% from the field in the third quarter and turned a three-point halftime advantage into a 45-34 lead.
Jade Payton had 10 points for EMU.
Kalyn Banks and Corinne Anderson each scored 12 points for the WildCats (6-15, 1-13). Banks pulled down 10 rebounds.
Lanaysia Gonzalez added 10 points and eight rebounds.
