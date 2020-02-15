Liberty junior Ashtyn Baker scored 17 of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter as the Flames pulled away to easily defeat NJIT 66-48 on Saturday at the Vines Center.
Baker set a program single-game record for most points in a quarter. The point guard shot 6 of 8 from the field and made all five of her free throws.
She scored 10 points during a quarter-closing 20-5 run that allowed the Flames (14-11, 7-5 ASUN Conference) to extend a two-point lead to 52-35 entering the fourth quarter.
“I didn’t even know I scored that many. I had no clue,” Baker said. “I just want to win.”
Baker finished with six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Mya McMillian added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench, and Keyen Green finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Danielle Tunstall had 16 points and 10 rebounds for NJIT (4-20, 1-10).
Randolph 61, Hollins 42
Yanessa Cabrera had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Kalyn Banks added a double-double, and the WildCats (7-16, 2-14 ODAC) throttled Hollins (11-12, 5-11) at Giles Gymnasium.
Banks had 13 points and 15 rebounds. Cameron O’Neil and Alyssa Morroni added 12 points and 10 points, respectively, for RC.
The WildCats shot 12 of 23 from the field in the second half.
Hollins shot 6 of 26 from the field in the second and third quarters, which allowed RC to turn a two-point deficit at the end of the first quarter into a 44-30 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Lynchburg 67, Bridgewater 59
In Bridgewater, Maggie Quarles scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and the Hornets (11-12, 8-8 ODAC) shot 48% from the field to stun the Eagles (13-10, 12-4) at Nininger Hall.
Erin Green had 11 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots off the bench for UL. Lizzie Davis scored 10 points and Abby Oguich added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Ahlia Moone had 20 points off the bench for Bridgewater.
