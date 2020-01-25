In DeLand, Florida, Ashtyn Baker and Keyen Green kept up their torrid scoring pace and Liberty used strong defense in the second half to pull away for a 57-48 victory over Stetson at the Edmunds Center.
It is the first victory for the Flames (11-8, 4-2 ASUN Conference) over the Hatters (7-12, 1-5) in the programs’ fourth meeting.
Green finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. She has scored in double figures in all six conference games this season.
Baker added a game-high 16 points for her third double-figure scoring outing in the past four games.
The Hatters shot 34% (16 of 47) from the field and were held to 20 second-half points.
Kimia Carter had 15 points and three 3-pointers for Stetson.
Bridgewater 79, Lynchburg 73
Madison Baum scored 34 points and Bridgewater held off Lynchburg’s fourth-quarter rally for a victory at Turner Gymnasium.
The Eagles (10-8, 9-2 ODAC) shot nearly 60% (11 of 19) from the field in the third quarter to build a 63-46 lead.
Maggie Quarles scored 13 of her team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Hornets (8-9, 5-6) cut the deficit to six points, but couldn’t get any closer.
BC went 6 of 8 from the free-throw line over the final 38 seconds.
Quarles grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds for her first double-double.
Guilford 75, Randolph 45
Miracle Walters scored 21 points and Julie Carini added 12 as Guilford scored a whopping 50 points in the paint to pound Randolph at Giles Gymnasium.
The Quakers (9-7, 5-6 ODAC) took advantage of the high-percentage looks to shoot 62% (31 of 50) from the field. They made all 11 of their field-goal attempts in the second quarter.
The WildCats (5-12, 1-10) shot 25% (10 of 40) from the field after the first quarter.
Yanessa Cabrera led RC with 12 points.
