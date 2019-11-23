CHARLOTTESVILLE — Liberty quarterback Buckshot Calvert underwent a transformation throughout his senior season. The ill-fated throws that plagued his junior campaign were all but eliminated, which increased his effectiveness and production in leading the offense.
A single throw on what should have been a throwaway while under duress, though, was a return to the gunslinger mentality that got him in trouble last season. And, for the Flames, opened the floodgates for Virginia to seize complete control Saturday afternoon.
Calvert’s first interception in nearly 300 pass attempts was the momentum shift that unleashed the Cavaliers’ offensive bombardment of 28 consecutive points. UVa then went into cruise control to claim a 55-27 victory before an announced crowd of 37,392 at Scott Stadium.
The loss drops the Flames to 6-5 and forces them to win next weekend’s game at home against New Mexico State to become bowl eligible.
The Flames led 14-10 thanks to their own momentum swing that lasted 11 minutes. It appeared destined for a longer stay as Liberty was driving and threatening to take a two-score lead against a UVa defense that was on its heels.
Then, Calvert’s first poor decision in more than two months undid all the good.
The senior was under duress on first down from the UVa 38 when he unleashed a deep pass that was intended to sail over everyone for an incomplete pass.
UVa boundary cornerback De’Vante Cross was playing deep and came up with the easiest interception of his career to end Calvert’s streak of 295 consecutive passes without an interception.
The Cavaliers took advantage of the renewed life by scoring four straight touchdowns for a commanding 38-14 lead.
UVa used a methodical running attack to wear down the Flames defense and improve to 8-3 heading into its Black Friday showdown with Virginia Tech for the ACC Coastal Division title.
