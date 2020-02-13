An unsuspecting Caleb Homesley sat relaxed in a padded office chair off to the side of the Liberty men’s basketball team room as he listened to Ritchie McKay answer questions during an early January media availability.
McKay was asked what improvement he wanted to see from his team during conference play, and the coach’s answer caught Homesley’s attention: The coach deadpanned that he wanted to find ways to get Homesley to average 20 points per game.
Most players would have lit up with excitement at the answer of getting free rein of the offense.
Homesley, though, laughed off the answer. Sure, the thought of the 6-foot-6 redshirt senior getting to hoist up a bevy of shots without reservation was appealing, but Homesley’s game has evolved during his time sporting a Liberty uniform.
He can still take over games when needed, but the ASUN Conference preseason player of the year has prided his performances on playing within the scheme of the offense. He is as happy serving as a facilitator or defensive stopper as he is when he is filling up the stat sheet on the offensive end.
Homesley's unselfish play is resulting in a career season. He is averaging a career-best 13.7 points per game while shooting 46% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.
The Flames (23-3, 9-2) begin a three-game homestand Saturday against NJIT (7-16, 4-6), and Homesley should become the 14th player in program history to reach 1,400 points during that stretch.
He currently has 1,380 career points.
“At the end of the day, I just look at it as, how can we win?” Homesley said earlier this week. “If that’s how we’ve got to win, that’s how we’ve got to win. I trust my coaches, trust my teammates, and that’s the biggest thing right there is just trusting each other. I think that I have a strong trust in Coach McKay, he has a strong trust in me, so he knows I go out there and try to win a game.”
The dynamic wing player knows he has the talent to take over games in the ASUN. Just look at what he has done in the past two games on the road against Jacksonville and North Alabama that garnered him player of the week honors on Monday: He scored a staggering 55 points on 21-of-37 shooting with eight 3-pointers to go with 14 rebounds and six assists.
The Dolphins and the Lions rarely had an answer for him, particularly early in the games when his shots were falling. He scorched UNA for 25 first-half points to set his career best for most points in a half.
“I didn’t really care about anything that was going on in the game, just focused on winning, and it just so happens now that I’m getting my rhythm,” he said.
Homesley’s play has garnered attention from NBA scouts this season. The Minnesota Timberwolves had a representative at a January home game, and other scouts have seen him in road contests.
McKay has repeatedly said over the past two seasons that Homesley is a future pro, something that wasn’t the case when Homesley arrived on campus in 2015.
The high praise is a testament to the work the Indian Trail, North Carolina, native has put in since suffering his second torn ACL in December 2016 against Princeton.
Homesley missed the remainder of that season and was tentative at times during the 2017-18 season, but has played with confidence during the past two campaigns.
“I think Caleb’s a special player. I think what even is lost in his brilliance is his desire to want to play the right way and be a great teammate and win the game,” McKay said. “Sometimes that’s reflected in a sacrifice of statistical numbers that might bode well for future aspirations.
“His commitment to our program is evident in his sacrifice. I think he has the ability to score 30 and has the ability to impact the game on the defensive end, the rebounding battle or creating plays or shots or opportunities for his teammates. Because of that, he’s had a huge part in our ascension.”
The freedom of playing without worry of injury has allowed Homesley to aggressively attack the court, whether it is during a practice session or in a game.
His 30-point performance against UNA matched his career high set in last season’s first-round NCAA Tournament victory over Mississippi State.
“It’s really good because you know that you can be out there 100%. You can give 100% every day in whatever you’re doing,” Homesley said. “These years before it’s been hard to go 100% every day just because of little hiccups I’ve had on the court. But this year I’ve felt good, I feel like the work’s paying off.”
He has the length and skill to take over games in the mid-major conference, but he has opted to take what the defenses give him and allow the game to come to him instead of forcing the issue.
Homesley scored 25 points in a road victory against East Carolina on Nov. 16, but didn’t hit the 20-point mark until tallying 24 in ASUN opener against Florida Gulf Coast on Jan. 2.
In 11 conference games, he is averaging 16.2 points and shooting nearly 50% from the field.
“I think for us at the time during the middle of the season, we were winning games and it was so spread out at the time that it wasn’t my focus to score; it was whatever I had to do that night, any given night,” he said. “These last two games, I’ve just started off hot. You’ve got to continue when you get in a zone like that and my teammates do a good job of getting me the ball; they know how I’m feeling at the time. We’ve seen Scottie [James] get in a zone like that early, so we keep going back to him, keep going back to him. I was just glad my teammates did the same for me.”
