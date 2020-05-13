It wasn’t an uncommon sight to see three or four Power Five conference opponents on the Liberty football schedule in the early stages of the Flames’ tenure in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Those contests were necessary to fill the 12 dates as quickly as possible.
As Flames athletic director Ian McCaw has moved forward with scheduling, he has pared the number of Power Five opponents down to two in each season and filled the remaining docket with regional Group of Five foes closer to Liberty’s level.
The 2024 schedule, though, came with a challenge: There was only one Power Five opponent scheduled in North Carolina, and McCaw had to get creative to find the second quality foe.
Enter the University of Central Florida, a Group of Five program that consistently has been one of the best in the nation. It didn’t take long for McCaw to pounce at the opportunity.
“UCF is a large national brand, and that was a year we only had one Power Five game,” McCaw said Wednesday in a phone interview, “and our strategy is we look to play two Power Five games a year.”
Liberty released its completed 2024 schedule Wednesday, and UCF highlighted the final five unannounced opponents on the schedule. The Flames are slated to play the Knights on Sept. 7 at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
A second of the five previously unannounced opponents on the schedule, Texas State, was part of a packaged deal to secure the road game at UCF, according to McCaw.
Liberty hosts the Bobcats on Oct. 26.
The three other new games announced Wednesday are home games Nov. 9 against Campbell and Nov. 30 against New Mexico State, and a road game Nov. 23 at Florida International that concludes the home-and-home series against the Panthers that begins this season in Lynchburg.
UCF is the first team from the American Athletic Conference to schedule Liberty since the Flames transitioned to the FBS.
The Flames and Knights have met 11 previous times when Liberty was a member of the Football Championship Subdivision. The teams met for nine straight seasons between 1987 and 1995 when both were members of the FCS, and UCF won in 2001 and 2002 after it transitioned to the FBS.
Liberty released its completed 2023 schedule Wednesday, as well. It was finalized in February with the addition of FCS opponent East Tennessee State as the sixth home game.
The 2023 schedule features a pair of road games against Power Five opponents Virginia and South Carolina, along with three straight games against fellow independents to close the season: UConn, UMass and at New Mexico State.
“We’re fortunate to have built some good relationships with UMass, UConn, New Mexico State,” McCaw said. “Those are valuable games for us to secure late in the season."
The 2023 and 2024 schedules feature regional opponents, a scheduling philosophy McCaw is using for future schedules.
The 2023 slate includes games against Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, Virginia and South Carolina, while the 2024 docket has Coastal (Aug. 31), Appalachian State (Sept. 28), Marshall (Oct. 5) and UNC (Oct. 19).
“Our fans are really going to enjoy the regional rivalries,” McCaw said. “Those are games that are meaningful and inspiring for our fans to attend. … As we’ve gotten further out, we’ve been able to get more strategic.”
Liberty also announced Wednesday a second game against Ball State. The Cardinals visit Lynchburg on Sept. 21, 2024, and the Flames make the return trip to Muncie, Indiana, on Oct. 3, 2026.
Liberty and New Mexico State also announced the continuation of their series as fellow independents. The Flames and Aggies meet in 2022 through 2024, and they continue the series in 2026 through 2029.
McCaw said he wants to extend the current eight-year series with UMass and expand on the two-game set Liberty already has with UConn.
“We’re interested in playing UMass and UConn in particular on a regular basis,” McCaw said. “We continue to be in frequent conversation with them.”
