Elijah James spent most of the summer working at a combination gas station/restaurant as he completed his associate’s degree at Iowa Western Community College. The classwork and job hours kept James occupied and didn’t allow for much time to eat or work out.
James finished his sophomore season at Iowa Western weighing anywhere between 315 and 330 pounds. By the time he arrived at Liberty on July 30, he weighed in at 270 pounds, a massive drop for one of three junior college transfers expected to contribute immediately on the Flames’ retooled defensive line.
“I feel with my athletic ability, I can go from all the way to nose all the way to the end,” James said. “The coaches are going to work with me good. I can learn the schemes very well, so with my athletic ability, they can move me around wherever they want me.”
James, who is expected to play anywhere between 290 and 300 pounds, has made an immediate impact in the trenches for a group that was noticeably thin during the spring. His late arrival, coupled with William Green and Devonte Lloyd getting on campus at the beginning of summer, gave the Flames three experienced interior linemen to bolster a line that primarily rotated three linemen at tackle and nose guard in the spring.
“We’re experienced in college football. I know D1 football is way faster than junior college ball, so it’s getting acclimated to moving faster and everything,” Green said. “We’ve been getting adjusted to it. We’re making sure we learn our plays and know how to move and make sure we do our right assignment.”
The three have made good on a promise they made to defensive line coach Josh Aldridge at the beginning of training camp by giving maximum effort and not worrying about mistakes they made learning the scheme. James has played inside, as well as at defensive end, while Green and Lloyd have made homes in the middle of the four-man front.
“I had a good talk one-on-one with them before camp started. I told them that the mistakes will be on me, so the effort’s on you,” Aldridge said. “Make sure you’re going out there and not afraid to mess up. I want to see you go out there and be the physical, nasty guy that we know you can be. The mental mistakes, I will handle. So far, they’ve held up to that agreement.”
James was the key addition to the recruiting class after posting 57 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks last season at Iowa Western. Strength and conditioning coach Dominic Studzinski worked with the majority of the roster over the summer to get them prepared for the tempo the team plans to utilize during the season, and he’s working diligently with James to get him as prepared as possible for the Aug. 31 season opener at home against No. 22 Syracuse.
“I’m doing conditioning after every practice,” James said, “so that’s slowing down my breaths and slowing down my mind.”
The other two linemen are expected to play inside, with Lloyd playing at nose guard behind Ralfs Rusins and Green backing up Vincent Elefante at tackle.
Lloyd is described by Aldridge as “the most pure football player” of the trio with his skills and technique already being refined at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He posted 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks last season.
“Where I came from, there ain’t too many defensive linemen that come out,” said Lloyd, who originally was recruited by former defensive line coach Vantz Singletary and remained committed to Liberty once Aldridge took over. “There’s a couple, but you’ve got to work hard to get out there. It’s more working, studying, doing what you have to do.”
Green has the most raw potential of the trio, according to Aldridge. Green played one season in high school, then redshirted at Jones County Junior College before transferring and playing last season at Georgia Military College. He posted 21 tackles while playing at 320 pounds, and the staff is working now on getting him to 305 pounds for the defensive tackle position.
“I’m going to bring effort and hard work. I’m going to play my role,” Green said. “Whenever my time comes, when my number’s called, that’s when I’m going to have to go in and do my thing.”
Elefante has spent several practices working with Green on his technique. Elefante and redshirt sophomore Elisha Mitchell have the most experience at the position, even with Mitchell missing all of last season following shoulder surgery.
“They’re definitely working hard. They’re showing these coaches that they’re not just here to be guys on the depth chart, which challenges the starters to rise to the competition,” Elefante said. “Which is really kind of what our coaches wanted, they want a lot of competition. Competition just makes everyone better. Guys don’t get complacent in their spot. … There’s constantly competition, and it’s friendly competition. We’re competing on the field, but we’re all helping each other to get better.”
