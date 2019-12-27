Hugh Freeze didn’t need long to ponder a question posed to him after Liberty defeated Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl.
What is the legacy of the senior class that transitioned from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision and became the third program in the past 35 seasons to win a bowl game in its first full-fledged FBS season?
Freeze, who completed his first season as Liberty’s football coach with the bowl triumph, summed it up in one word: Trailblazers.
“There’s no one that can ever repeat what they’ve done. There’s not many times you can say that in life, but no one will ever duplicate this,” Freeze said.
“They’re the first and no one can ever repeat it. It’s the DNA of this football team and this coaching staff that was together for this time. They are trailblazers and forever will be regarded as the measuring stick.”
The Flames finished their second season playing at the FBS level with an 8-5 record, capped by a 23-16 victory over Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
It was a campaign in which the 17 seniors on the roster — 11 of which were with the Flames for four or five seniors — bought into Freeze’s coaching style and embraced his vision of becoming the first team in program history to play in a bowl game.
It was the immediate buy-in from the seniors that allowed Freeze to quickly realize he didn’t have to worry about needing to win the team throughout the season.
They were already committed.
“Coach Freeze definitely came in and he flipped the whole program upside down. He put us in the right direction,” redshirt senior linebacker Solomon Ajayi said. “He had a goal, he had a dream and he had the confidence about himself that was contagious. As soon as he came in the door and told us that we were going to a bowl game, I promise you everybody in that room believed him 100%. Coach Freeze is a great coach.”
The Flames’ season began with national attention because of Freeze’s health scare in the early stages of training camp. The 50-year-old underwent back surgery for a staph infection on Aug. 16 at the University of Virginia Medical Center, and the procedure ultimately required him to coach the season opener against Syracuse and the first road game against Louisiana from the coaches’ booth.
He was in a hospital bed against the Orange and in a medical chair against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“I actually look back on that and think that was stupid for even trying it. I wasn’t very much help that night [against Syracuse]; I was pretty worthless,” Freeze recalled. “Our theme was tougher together and I kept telling my wife [Jill], ‘How do I not show up and show that we’ve got to be tougher together?’ They carried me through those 24 practices I missed — them and the staff — and the administration did everything they could for me to be there.
“Those first two games, I was pretty worthless. I didn’t add much value to it. But I do think the kids saw it as, look, this guy is nuts or he’s really committed to us, probably a little of both. … I’ll fight and I think that maybe proved it to them during that course of time.”
But Liberty took flight once Freeze returned to the sidelines by winning five straight and then securing two victories in the final four games to become bowl eligible.
The offense found traction behind a trio of record-setting seniors — quarterback Buckshot Calvert, wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden and running back Frankie Hickson — and the defense quietly improved under new defensive coordinator Scott Symons with defensive end Jessie Lemonier, Ajayi and rover Elijah Benton leading the way.
Those six seniors helped lay a foundation for a crop of underclassmen to build upon entering 2020.
“They have a taste of it now. Experience is the best teacher and now they understand what this feels like to not only go to a bowl game but win it and what it does for the university,” Freeze said. “I think it sets the tone for spring practice and the standard to which we have to practice. … There’s a standard to chase if you want to be one of those elite programs in whatever level you fit in.”
While both sides of the ball lose key pieces, they also return a plethora of talent that should help the Flames contend for another bowl berth.
Malik Willis, the Auburn transfer, is expected to replace Calvert at quarterback and become a true dual-threat option in Freeze’s RPO-based scheme. Receivers Noah Frith, CJ Yarbrough and recent signee Jaivian Lofton are in line for increased roles in the passing attack, and Joshua Mack should inherit Hickson’s starting role after rushing for 792 yards and seven touchdowns this past season.
Defensively, defensive end TreShaun Clark is coming off a fantastic freshman season that was capped with is eight-tackle, one-sack performance against Georgia Southern, and he is expected to team with Austin Lewis to pose a formidable duo off the edge. Kei’Trel Clark and Jimmy Faulks are returning at cornerback, while free safety JaVon Scruggs will fill in Benton’s role as a leader in the secondary.
Lofton was one of 21 players who signed in the December early signing period and made up what is already the highest-rated recruiting class in Liberty history.
“I’ve said it and I believe this can be one of the top Group of 5 schools in the nation in a short amount of time,” Freeze said.
