Asia Todd waited patiently in the corner, caught the pass and unleashed a 3-pointer late in the shot clock. The rainbow shot splashed through the net and gave Liberty a double-digit lead late in the fourth quarter.
Kennesaw State guard Amani Johnson told her teammates on the court that Todd’s triple was a dagger.
It proved to be just that in a high-scoring ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinal matchup.
Todd’s 3 allowed Liberty to gain some breathing room, and the Flames held off Johnson and the Owls, 91-86, Saturday afternoon at the Vines Center.
“It was definitely a dagger, I feel like, for them,” Liberty redshirt junior guard Emily Lytle said of Todd’s 3. “It gave us a lot of energy and kind of gave us that, OK, we have to seal it up, and that was the start of it.”
The No. 3 seed Flames (19-11) advance to the tournament semifinals and play at No. 2 seed North Alabama at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Lions (21-8) defeated No. 7 seed Stetson 70-60 in another quarterfinal.
Liberty is 2-2 against UNA since joining the ASUN. The Flames won last season’s meetings, and the Lions claimed both regular-season contests this year.
“I think we’re going to have the same gameplan,” Liberty redshirt junior forward Keyen Green said of facing UNA. “We’ve played them close; it’s a couple of plays here and there that determine the game. … I think we’re good going into this one.”
Liberty has won seven in a row and tallied a season high in points and most in a conference tournament game thanks to a 55.6% shooting performance.
Todd finished with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting. The freshman guard shot 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
Lytle led the Flames with 29 points on 7-of-8 shooting.
She went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 66 seconds, and her points from the charity stripe allowed Liberty to hold off KSU’s rally that cut the deficit to 89-86 with 11.1 seconds remaining.
“I felt really good about it,” Lytle said about her free-throw shooting.
Johnson, a sophomore, scored a career-high 45 points to go with nine assists, five rebounds and two steals to keep the Owls (13-16) within striking distance.
Johnson’s 45 points are the most scored by a men’s or women’s player in the Vines Center’s 30-year history, most scored against the Liberty women’s team in program history, and an ASUN women’s tournament record for most points in a single game.
“Did I think I had a 40-piece in me today? I feel like I’ve had it in me, but I didn’t know today was going to be the day to bring it out,” Johnson said.
Johnson shot 16 of 28 from the field and scored 17 of KSU’s 31 fourth-quarter points.
“She took the team on her back and she carried us,” Kennesaw State coach Agnus Berenato said of Johnson.
“It was pretty tough. She was on fire,” Lytle said of Johnson. “She carried the whole team.”
The Flames’ balance, though, was able to withstand the Owls’ upset bid.
Lytle and Todd combined to shoot 4 of 5 from 3-point range and score 28 first-half points as Liberty built a 46-34 halftime lead.
“Where they beat us was definitely 3s early on,” Berenato said.
Green, who was held to three first-half points, scored 11 in the third quarter and finished the game with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting.
“With Emily and Asia getting hot early, it kind of opened it up for me because they couldn’t defend me the way they wanted to,” Green said.
Ashtyn Baker had eight points and seven assists for the Flames.
Alexis Poole finished with 18 points and seven rebounds before fouling out for KSU.
