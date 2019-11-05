This particular play might have been overlooked in Liberty’s six-touchdown victory over UMass this past weekend, but it helped shift momentum completely to the Flames’ sideline.
The Minutemen faced a fourth-and-2 deep in Flames’ territory late in the first quarter and elected to run the ball with Cam Robinson. The running back, though, was fortunate to get back to the line of scrimmage. Liberty linebacker Brandon Tillmon filled the gap on the left side of the line and forced Robinson to cut back into the waiting arms of defensive tackle Vincent Elefante.
It was a result the Flames were accustomed to making earlier in the season when the defense was particularly stout against the run in short-yardage situations. However, that area was severely lacking two Saturdays ago at Rutgers when Tillmon, a senior, did not play because of a fracture on the outside of his right foot.
Tillmon, though, is attempting to manage the pain and play in the final three contests to help Liberty (6-3) win one more game and become bowl eligible.
“Definitely was good to be able to get back out there with my brothers and be able to just do what I can to help us win and try to get where we need to go toward the end of the season,” Tillmon said Monday.
The 6-foot, 210-pound Tillmon has repeatedly been the team’s best linebacker at fitting the run gap and playing downhill. He has posted 24 tackles this season despite missing games against Louisiana and Rutgers and not making his first start of the campaign until Week 3 against Buffalo.
“Brandon’s a thicker kid that is more suited to that type of run stop stuff,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said after the 44-34 loss to Rutgers. “It certainly was not helpful that we were without him. It did hurt.”
The Scarlet Knights repeatedly capitalized on run plays in short-yardage situations and converted on 12-of-17 third-down conversions. Freeze said after the game he was disappointed in the way the linebackers played by their lack of running downhill and fitting the gaps properly.
That’s where Tillmon’s stocky frame comes into play. He is quick enough to fit the gap and uses his strength to finish plays at the line of scrimmage.
The Minutemen were 4 of 17 on third down against the Flames because of Liberty’s ability to limit UMass’ gains on first and second downs.
“We’re a different defense, in my opinion, when Brandon Tillmon’s on the field,” Flames defensive coordinator Scott Symons said after the win at UMass. “We’ve got to get him healthy and keep him healthy throughout the course of the season.”
Tillmon said he initially suffered the fracture in his foot during training camp and he “didn’t really think anything of it.” The pain subsided and he was fine until the Flames’ Sept. 21 victory over Hampton when he said he re-aggravated it.
The Lexington, South Carolina, native started the next two games, but his interception in the first quarter against New Mexico State was when the injury flared up.
Tillmon said he began feeling pain in his foot to begin NMSU’s second drive when he tackled Jason Huntley near the home sideline, but he was able to return to the game and ended the that drive with an interception early in the second quarter.
However, on the play, NMSU left guard Brian Trujillo inadvertently fell on Tillmon’s foot and forced the senior to miss the remainder of the game.
“I’m not sure what exactly happened,” he said, “but I got up and couldn’t put any pressure on it at all.”
Tillmon has attempted to manage the pain by visiting the training staff two to three times per day and working with the coaching staff to limit his repetitions in practice in order to not put extra pressure on the foot.
“The adrenaline of the game pretty much takes [the pain] all away from me,” he said. “During the week, there are good days and bad days, and some days it’s kind of hard to push off it and some days it’s a lot better. The coaching staff, they’ve done a really good job of just allowing me to do what I can when I can, and when I can’t go, just still able to get those mental reps so I’m able to know what my job is for that week.’
Tillmon, who started his first three seasons on campus at safety as a freshman and sophomore and then at linebacker as a junior, was mired deep in the linebacker rotation during the spring and in training camp. He often worked with the third-string unit, which was an uncommon sign for a player accustomed to running with the starters.
Solomon Ajayi, a fellow senior and the starting middle linebacker, said Tillmon has had “a little couple bumps in the road,” but credits his teammate’s persistence to working his way into a starting role and “get back in favor of all the coaches.”
“There definitely have been some ups and downs this season, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world because it’s taught me a lot and kind of opened my eyes to things, some areas I was lacking,” Tillmon said. “It’s been ups and downs, but like I said, I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
