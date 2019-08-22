One of the first things Hugh Freeze did when he was hired as Liberty’s football coach in early December was meet with the tight ends on the roster. Freeze admitted he only watched one of Liberty’s games all the way through during the 2018 season, but that one game was enough for him to know that meeting with the group was essential.
The tight end position at Freeze’s previous stop, the University of Mississippi, was vital to the offense’s success. Not only were the tight ends required to be strong blockers against defensive ends, but they also were athletic enough to run freely down the seams to take advantage of mismatches against nickelbacks, safeties and linebackers.
That December meeting energized a unit that hadn’t received many looks in the passing games in recent seasons.
“Actually Coach Freeze, first day he was here, all the tight ends he wanted to speak to and get to know because he made it clear that’s the most important position besides quarterback in this offense,” redshirt junior Chris Barrett said. “I think we’ll be able to — me, Johnny [Huntley], a couple of guys— will be able to make some plays down the field and open things up for AGG [Antonio Gandy-Golden] and all those other guys out there.”
The tight ends at Liberty were seldom used each of the past four seasons. The group averaged 231 receiving yards per campaign and totaled five touchdowns in those four seasons.
Zac Foutz, a redshirt senior this season, had 95 receiving yards in a two-game stretch against New Mexico and New Mexico State last season, totals that easily topped the 80 receiving yards the group totaled for the entire 2017 season.
However, the tight ends combined for 166 yards in the other 10 games as the offense was predicated on pushing the ball down the field to the wide receivers.
The last Liberty tight end to have more than 260 receiving yards in a season was Dexter Herman, who had 30 catches for 442 yards and two touchdowns in 2014.
“It’s not too much different, it’s just the fact that instead of us being somewhat more decoys, we’re now here to actually make a play,” Barrett said of the differences between the offensive scheme of the previous coaching staff and the current one. “They want our number being called and everything. It’s more of you have to go out there and do what you’ve got to do and don’t be thinking, ‘Oh, you’re not going to get the ball.’”
The tight ends enjoyed frequent success during Freeze’s five seasons at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2016. The group accounted for nearly 554 receiving yards per season, and Evan Engram, a four-year starter, posted a breakout 2016 campaign with 65 catches for 926 yards and eight touchdowns.
The tight end group combined for at least 21 receptions in each of the five seasons.
Dawson Knox thrived at tight end the past two seasons at Ole Miss after Freeze’s resignation, catching 39 passes for 605 yards.
Both Engram and Knox had the ability to line up wide and beat defenses with their speed, something the Flames want to see out of Barrett and converted wide receiver Huntley.
“Guys that can stretch the field, so obviously Johnny and Chris can do that for us,” Flames tight end coach Ben Aigamaua said. “That helps us open up the offense and makes defenses prepare different for us. We can put Johnny and Chris on the field at the same time; a lot of defenses try to put in big personnel when they see two tight ends running in, so it’s very important for us to have guys that can stretch the field. … It helps having those two guys who can run and stretch the field.”
Barrett only had one catch for 12 yards last season after transferring to Liberty from ASA Miami.
Huntley was expected to be a starting wide receiver after transferring from Colorado, but the staff decided his 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame was ideal for the tight end position against slower defenders. He said he has lost 5 pounds since last season to be at the proper weight to excel at his new position.
“I believe they’re using the tight end a lot more, way more than the last offense, and that’s a really good thing,” Huntley said. “I think I can take advantage definitely with speed and basically playing receiver already, so I know a lot of moves that linebackers are not really used to in one-on-one situations. I feel like I have deceptive speed.”
Foutz, Jerome Jackson and Michael Bollinger are expected to be in the tight end rotation. Aigamaua said Jackson and Bollinger have some of the “best hands in the room,” and he plans on finding ways to get Foutz on the field, whether that is as a blocker or receiver.
“When you know that you’re going to be involved a lot and you’re relied on and you’ve got to be a main key to the offense, it just excites you a lot more each day,” Barrett said.