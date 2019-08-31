Liberty and Syracuse entered Saturday’s matchup at Williams Stadium known for their high-scoring offenses.
The defenses stole the show in a sweltering opening 30 minutes.
Abdul Adams scored on a 2-yard plunge early in the second quarter to account for the first half’s only touchdown as the 22nd-ranked Orange lead the Flames 10-0.
The defensive performances by both teams have been overshadowed by Flames coach Hugh Freeze’s need for a hospital bed in the coaches’ booth during the game.
Freeze, in his first season with Liberty and coaching for the first time since the end of the 2016 season at Ole Miss, was brought into the stadium on a wheelchair and taken to the coaches’ booth. The university set up a hospital bed in the coaches’ booth for him to coach as he recovers from Aug. 16 back surgery for a staph infection.
Freeze remained in the booth during halftime and communicated with the team through a video feed into the locker room.
His offense, however, failed to score on two red-zone trips in the first half to allow Syracuse to take the lead late in the first quarter. The Flames were held to minus-12 rushing yards in the opening 30 minutes.
Liberty’s second and third drives reached the red zone, but the Flames did not have any points to show for the deep drives into Syracuse territory.
The second drive ended with Alex Probert missing a 43-yard field goal wide right. After a Syracuse punt, LU quarterback Buckshot Calvert connected with Antonio Gandy-Golden for 56-yard catch-and-run to the SU 5, but Joshua Mack fumbled the ball two plays later at the SU 3.
The Orange, fueled by the momentum shift after being forced into three-and-outs on their first two drives, picked up 55 yards on the third drive, but Tommy DeVito’s fourth-down pass over the top to Nykeim Johnson was intercepted by LU rover Ceneca Espinoza Jr. at the LU 3-yard line.
Calvert was picked off two plays later, but the Liberty defense held and Andre Szmyt’s 45-yard field goal was good to give the Orange a 3-0 lead with 1:45 remaining in the first quarter.
The Orange opened the second quarter with a 14-play, 71-yard drive that ended with Adams’ plunge into the end zone for a 10-point edge.
Liberty punted on its next two drives and Syracuse moved to the LU 14 on its final drive of the half. However, DeVito was picked off for the second time by Bejour Wilson in the end zone to give the Flames some momentum into the locker room.
Gandy-Golden had 103 of his 115 receiving yards in the first quarter.
Calvert completed 9 of 16 passes for 122 yards and was sacked five times.
The Orange had 219 yards of offense in the first half, with 166 coming in the second quarter.
DeVito threw for 135 yards and two interceptions on 11-of-26 passing.
