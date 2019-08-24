Lofty goals are the norm when Scott Symons is the defensive coordinator.
And he isn’t making an exception in his first season guiding Liberty’s defense.
Symons inherited a unit that was shredded by opposing teams each of the past two seasons, giving up yards and points aplenty, and forcing the offense to oftentimes win games. The defense enjoyed standout moments in the program's inaugural Football Bowl Subdivision season — a ransacking of Old Dominion and a thrilling triumph over 10-win Troy last season at the top of the highlights — but those were overshadowed by times it surrendered leads, wilted late or was overpowered from the get-go against teams like Army, North Texas, New Mexico State, UMass, Virginia and Auburn.
But Symons is up to the challenge and has again set lofty goals for his unit heading into a campaign that opens Saturday at home against No. 22 Syracuse.
There are two main goals for the defense this season: Allow less than 23 points per game and get off the field on third down.
“I think that has definitely created a hunger and a desire to be great on defense,” redshirt senior safety Elijah Benton said, “and I think that we’ve definitely improved a lot since last year.”
Symons hasn’t addressed the numbers the Flames allowed defensively last season, opting to focus on installing his version of the 4-2-5 defense and getting his team prepared for the Orange.
Liberty allowed 36.8 points per game last season — tied for 117th out of 130 teams in the FBS — and surrendered 30.4 points in its final FCS season in 2017.
The Flames also allowed 26 or more points per game in each of the previous four seasons. The 2013 team allowed 17.6 points per game, the second season under former coach Turner Gill.
“The stats are what they are from last year — we weren’t very good on that side of the football,” new coach Hugh Freeze said. “Obviously I think when you can stop people on third down and get off the field … or hold people to field goals at least … you have a much better chance of winning. We gave up way too many explosive plays.”
The Flames were tied with UMass for 123rd in yards allowed per game (484.8), but ranked 35th in third-down defense at 35.5 percent.
While the third-down percentage looks strong, there were multiple instances throughout the season in which the defense was unable to get off the field in crucial situations.
One instance in particular stood out. UMass scored 62 points and racked up 777 yards in a triple-overtime victory over the Flames. In the fourth quarter, UMass picked up 10 and 15 yards on third down and ultimately converted both times on fourth down to extend drives and score, overcoming a two-touchdown deficit in the final five minutes.
“It just taught us that little mistakes can hurt us a lot. We’ve got to play more cohesive, we’ve got to play as one, we’ve got to swarm to the football,” redshirt senior linebacker Solomon Ajayi said.
“Going against big teams like Auburn and UVa, we just had to learn we have a very small margin for error, and we’ve got to make sure your effort outplays anything else. You’ve got to have the most effort on the field.”
Effort has been Symons’ calling card during his previous five seasons as a defensive coordinator. His first defensive coordinator job came in 2013 at Division II Arkansas Tech. He remained in the division for the next four seasons at West Georgia.
His defenses at West Georgia ranked 31st or better in total defense, 18th or better in scoring defense and in the top 40 in third-down defense in all four seasons.
That success started at defensive line, and Josh Aldridge served as that position coach in Symons’ four seasons at West Georgia.
“We’re going take a lot of responsibility for how we play well on defense at defensive line. It begins and ends right there,” Aldridge said. “We call our group ‘the tip of the spear;’ we’re not going to break the skin if we don’t. We take a lot of responsibility for that. They get a lot of pressure put on them, not only by me but also by Coach Symons. …
“It’s not a coincidence when you look at NFL and college football teams that are good at stopping the run also are good at rushing the passer because they can get people in predictable downs and things like that. If we can stop the run, especially situationally, we’ll be a very good defense. If we stop the run, we can have some fun.”
Symons and his staff made recruiting defensive players a priority during the offseason. They brought in six new faces on the defensive line (three junior college transfers and three freshmen), four cornerbacks (two JUCO transfers and two freshmen), and three linebackers (two freshmen and a JUCO transfer).
All of those players are expected to contribute this season on a defense that has been retooled to begin turning the corner in production.
“We have guys that have really come in, whether they be junior college transfers or freshmen, that are competing and pushing,” Symons said. “We have 13 or 14 guys that are freshmen or junior college players or have moved positions from the spring that are really getting their first reps on defense within our two- or three-deep. That’s exciting, too, and it’s exciting to see the maturation process from one day to the next.”