In DeLand, Florida, the offensive rhythm Liberty built in the first half was knocked out of kilter over the final 20 minutes Saturday when Stetson changed its defensive look.
The Hatters abandoned their zone and man-to-man schemes by utilizing a box-and-1 defense to take Flames guard Darius McGhee out of the equation. Though the Flames had quality looks with McGhee being hounded, the shots didn’t fall in an anemic second half that saw the Hatters forge a three-way tie atop the ASUN Conference standings.
Stetson guard Rob Perry scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half, Liberty shot 6 of 26 from the field after halftime, and the Flames fell 48-43 at the Edmunds Center.
The second straight loss for the Flames (19-3, 5-2 ASUN) created a three-way tie atop the conference standings. The Hatters (11-11, 5-2) joined the fray after North Florida was routed by Lipscomb, 85-73.
“We’re not even halfway done with the conference season and we still have all we want in front of us,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “We missed out on an opportunity this road trip to kind of put a stranglehold on trying to host in the tournament.”
McGhee carried the offensive load in the first half by scoring 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range to give the Flames a 29-18 lead.
The sophomore did not attempt a shot in the second half with Stetson’s Terry Ivery closely guarding him in the box-and-1 defense.
“They limited his catches,” McKay said of McGhee’s limited role in the second half.
The Flames went through a scoreless stretch of nearly 5 1/2 minutes in Thursday night’s 71-70 loss at North Florida, and they endured another lengthy dry spell Saturday against Stetson.
Liberty forward Scottie James finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. He also became the sixth player in program history to grab 800 rebounds.
His layup with 9:36 remaining gave the Flames a 36-31 lead, but Liberty went scoreless for six minutes as Stetson took a 41-36 lead on Christiaan Jones’ circus layup with 4:08 remaining.
James ended the scoreless stretch with his layup at the 3:37 mark.
The Flames shot 1 of 13 from 3-point range in the second half (7 of 27 overall), and the only make came from Caleb Homesley with 16:21 remaining that put Liberty ahead 32-28.
“We had wide-open looks, not even contested, and we just missed them,” McKay said. “I just feel like our guys tried to do a good job of finding the open man. We were 3 for 21 if you’re not named Darius from 3. That makes for a tough night.”
Homesley fouled out for the second straight game and finished with a season-low three points on 1-of-7 shooting.
Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz shot 2 of 12 from the field and had seven points.
He missed two free throws in the final 11.3 seconds — his third and fourth misses of the season — that could have trimmed into the deficit.
“It’s uncharacteristic of him,” McKay said of his senior point guard.
Stetson forward Mahamadou Diawara scored the Hatters’ first seven points and finished with 15 points and five rebounds before fouling out with 5.2 seconds remaining.
The Flames went 1 of 3 from the charity stripe in the final 11.3 seconds.
“We just haven’t been shooting the ball well. It’s kind of why we’re mired in this bit of a funk,” McKay said. “It’s been three consecutive games where some of the shots that we normally get we haven’t knocked down. Teams go through that during the season.”
The Flames shot 45.5% (10 of 22) in the first half to build the 11-point halftime lead.
Stetson shot 39% for the game, but converted down the stretch by going 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to pick up the victory.
“We’ve been consistent defensively,” McKay said. “Truthfully, North Florida made a lot of contested shots. Those are hard to do every night. Hopefully we’ll learn from this and try to get better.”
