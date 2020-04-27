Hugh Freeze made it a priority when he arrived at Liberty to retool a noticeably thin defensive line that was exploited in the Flames’ 2018 transition season to the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Freeze and his staff added a sixth defensive linemen to the 2020 recruiting class when three-star defensive end Stephen Sings officially signed Sunday.
He is the 24th signee in the class.
Sings, who played at Vance High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the highest-rated player in the recruiting class and the second-highest recruit to sign with Liberty, according to the recruiting website 247Sports.
Sings originally gave a verbal commitment to Virginia Tech on July 29, 2019, but decommitted three months later.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end verbally committed to Liberty on Jan. 13 over offers from Power 5 programs Auburn, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon and Syracuse.
He joins a stellar incoming class that includes fellow three-star defensive line recruits Rashad Whitehead, Aakil Washington and Karsen Perkins.
Junior college transfer Durrell Johnson, a second-team JUCO All-American, and Kendy Charles are both two-star prospects on the defensive line.
The new faces will compete for playing time on a defensive line that returns TreShaun Clark, Austin Lewis and Brayden Monday at ends, and Ralfs Rusins, Elijah James, Elisha Mitchell and William Green at nose guard and tackle.
Sings was able to sign at such a late date because of the coronavirus pandemic. The signing period was originally scheduled for Feb. 5 through April 1, but was extended to Aug. 1.
The NCAA also took action earlier this month when it relaxed academic requirements incoming Division I freshman athletes needed to meet in order to be eligible to practice and play during the 2020-21 academic year.
These incoming athletes will not be required to submit an SAT or ACT score, and their classroom work during the 2019-20 academic year will be essentially disregarded if they had earned at least a 2.3 GPA in 10 NCAA-approved core courses before the start of their high school senior year.
This action was taken because of the disruptions in high school education and standardized testing because of the spread of COVID-19.
