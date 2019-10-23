Jayod Sanders reached an impasse in his collegiate career last season at Liberty. The defensive end’s playing time steadily decreased to the point midway through the campaign he was hardly seeing the field despite being listed on the two-deep depth chart.
The Flames, fresh off back-to-back trips to the Land of Enchantment during which they played New Mexico and New Mexico State, needed a spark after two poor defensive performances.
It was in the home game against Troy that Sanders, then a sophomore, delivered the best performance of his career.
The work ethic he established during that week has carried over to his junior season, in which he has become a consistent presence in the Flames’ third-down defense and a force off the edge in Scott Symons’ unit.
“I’ve been really getting after it in practice really, and that’s really how I’ve been able to contribute to this team,” Sanders said earlier this week, “getting more reps in games, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do throughout this week and see where it takes us there.”
Sanders delivered the best performance of his career in the Flames’ victory over Maine last weekend with three tackles (all for losses) and a career-high two sacks.
The Tallahassee, Florida, native had come close to finally securing the stop in the backfield numerous times this season thanks to his role as an exclusive third-down pass rusher.
“He’s a very fast guy; he’s really twitchy,” redshirt senior defensive end Jessie Lemonier said of Sanders. “That gives the offensive line a different look. … He’s a next-level type athlete. He’s the most athletic one out of the whole group.”
Sanders played at 210 pounds through his first two seasons but has bulked up to 225 pounds for this campaign. The added weight has allowed him to challenge the bigger offensive tackles more effectively while not losing any of his speed.
Lemonier projected Sanders still runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
“I think it’s helped him a lot,” Symons said of Sanders’ weight gain. “I think a full year from now, I think he’s got a frame to hold at least 235, 237, and kind of be in that range. I think once he gets to that point, he’ll really be able to take his game to that next level everybody wants.
“He’s come a long ways, and really proud of him, and [he's] just giving us an extra element, another guy who can rush the passer is big, because we don’t have a lot of depth at those positions.”
Sanders has played in five of the seven games this season and has recorded six tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks.
His playing time is similar to that of his freshman season in 2017, when he saw action in 10 of 11 games and finished with three tackles and a quarterback hurry.
Sanders’ outing against Maine was reminiscent of his output last season against Troy. He posted three tackles (two for a loss) and his first career sack in the Flames’ upset victory over the visiting Trojans.
It was his lone highlight of the campaign. He started in the season opener against Old Dominion because of Juwan Wells’ first-half suspension and saw extended playing time against Army but only finished with seven tackles and a half-tackle for a loss in the eight games he played outside of his performance against Troy.
“I can definitely say around my sophomore year was a time of adversity for me. In my mindset I was like I need to step it up, and I just kept praying. Look at me now,” Sanders said.
“During that time, it was definitely the Troy game during my sophomore year,” he added about the turning point. “From that point on, I needed to do things differently throughout the rest of the season. I had multiple sources to go to, and they really helped me get up to this point.”
Sanders sought advice for how to turn his season around and focused on two areas of counsel: Watch more film and gain weight.
The renewed mindset allowed Sanders to find his niche when Hugh Freeze was hired in December and assembled a new defensive coaching staff.
Sanders was one of the few healthy defensive ends and gained ample opportunities during spring practice to make an impression on defensive line coach Josh Aldridge.
Aldridge’s rotation of utilizing Sanders on third downs has been beneficial for the junior. Instead of having to think too much on the field, he can focus on attacking the quarterback.
“[Coach Aldridge] puts us in position to make all of us across the board to make a lot of plays individually,” Sanders said. “He sets me up very well; he calls great calls, just lets me get after it, helps me get off the edge without even thinking, letting me play free. That’s pretty much it.”
